Derby vs Newton preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby hosts Newton in the final week of the regular season, looking to put in the finishing touches on the team before the playoffs.

The Panthers (5-2) bounced back from a loss to Maize on Oct. 7 with a dominant 55-7 performance against Maize South. The offense recorded 472 total yards, and the defense forced five turnovers in the win.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

