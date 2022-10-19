Derby hosts Newton in the final week of the regular season, looking to put in the finishing touches on the team before the playoffs.
The Panthers (5-2) bounced back from a loss to Maize on Oct. 7 with a dominant 55-7 performance against Maize South. The offense recorded 472 total yards, and the defense forced five turnovers in the win.
The Railers (3-4) got off to a slow start in Greg Slade’s first season at the helm in Newton, but it is all starting to come together. Fresh off a 42-6 win over Campus on Oct. 14, Newton will be riding a three-game winning streak into Panther Stadium.
According to Derby head coach Brandon Clark, Newton changed its offensive scheme, which has been successful late in the season. The Railers use a powerful rushing attack led by junior quarterback Colby Gomez, who is in his second season as the starter. Mastering how to stop this scheme will keep the Panther defense busy in practice this week.
The Newton defensive line is an experienced group, which will be another challenge for the Derby offense. Seniors Ricky Parga and Caden Livesay are the two primary pieces of the line and will provide a challenge for the Panther offensive line.
As the regular season comes to a close, the Panthers are still looking to make the last bit of improvements to make a deep run in the playoffs. Clark said that blocking and tackling in the open field are two areas where the Panthers need to improve quickly.
Derby has gotten some growth in the secondary with senior Kade Sheldon and sophomore Easton Splane. Both made their second start of the season against Maize South. Clark said the two have grown a lot in only two games this season and could be the starters the rest of the season.
Offensively, the passing attack had a breakout game with 163 yards and two touchdowns through the air, so keeping that momentum will be key for Derby.
The Panthers hold a six-game winning streak over Newton but are still focused on preparing for the Railers. It might be easy to look too far ahead with the playoffs looming, but the biggest focus for Derby is simply getting better regardless of the opponent.
“We are not overlooking them at all,” Clark said. “They have improved as the season has gone on in coach Slade’s first year. We have been taking that one-game-at-a-time approach all season long. We just need to focus on the week ahead before thinking about playoffs.”
Derby will be honoring the Derby Athletic Hall of Fame 2022 inductees prior to kickoff, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
