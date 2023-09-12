The Panthers got back to basics in the running game with 349 yards on the ground in a 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept. 8. Derby (1-1, 1-0) will have a tough test against Bishop Carroll on Sept. 15.
The Golden Eagles (1-1) also got back on track in a 40-7 win over Wichita South on Sept. 8, one week after getting held to just a touchdown in a 58-7 beatdown against Wichita Northwest in the opening week of the season in a game where starting quarterback Jackson King threw three interceptions.
King bounced back with four touchdowns in the win over Wichita South. The Panthers will have to prepare for him, as King had four rushing touchdowns in the 45-38 Derby win last season. It took an 85-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards with 44 seconds left on the clock for the Panthers to escape a road test against the Golden Eagles.
Bishop Carroll returns several offensive pieces to aid King, like running back Thomas Gorges, who had the second-highest rushing totals last season, and senior wide receiver Luke Holthusen, who had 259 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
“[Bishop Carroll] can pass and run really well and kind of let our defense dictate what they are going to do,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “You can’t just concentrate on one aspect of the game because they can dial up something to go against what we are showing.”
The Derby defensive line will have a tough challenge ahead of them as the Bishop Carroll line is a formidable front led by 6’5”, 315-pound lineman and UNLV commit Hank Purvis. The entire defense was more physical in week two, but Clark said the defense still needs to improve on limiting mental mistakes and tackling in the open field.
Bishop Carroll uses an active 3-3-5 defensive scheme designed to disguise coverages. Communication will be crucial for the offense to avoid any misreads, which was an issue in the week one loss.
“[Bishop Carroll] will line up differently quite a bit and bait you into running a certain play,” Clark said. “Our offensive line will have their work cut out for them. We need to work on communication and making sure our offensive line and receivers are on the same page because Bishop Carroll switches it around so much.”
Derby holds a 7-0 winning streak over the Golden Eagles since 2016, but the last two meetings were each decided by less than eight points. Kickoff from Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
