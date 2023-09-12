bishop Carroll preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The Panthers got back to basics in the running game with 349 yards on the ground in a 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept. 8. Derby (1-1, 1-0) will have a tough test against Bishop Carroll on Sept. 15. 

The Golden Eagles (1-1) also got back on track in a 40-7 win over Wichita South on Sept. 8, one week after getting held to just a touchdown in a 58-7 beatdown against Wichita Northwest in the opening week of the season in a game where starting quarterback Jackson King threw three interceptions.

