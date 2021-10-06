The last several years, Derby has had a clean 13-0 record over Campus. In those matchups, all but a lowly contest in 2009 have been decided by less than 25 points.
After dominating Salina South and Hutchinson on the road in consecutive weeks, the Panthers (4-0) return home and are aiming to keep the streak over Campus running.
The Colts (0-5) are in desperate need of a win, but there won’t be any sympathy coming from the Derby sideline. The Panthers have an average point differential at 11.75, while Campus sits on the opposite side of the standings with a -13.00 average.
Head coach Jamie Cruce has created an offense similar to the Hutchinson flexbone, which will provide a challenge for the Derby defense. The Colt offense is led by senior quarterback Braelyn Jay with offensive linemen Aidan Williams and Kyle Butcher in from of him.
“Their offense is really good,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Coach Cruce does a really good flexbone coach, and they have some formations where they gain numbers. Getting lined up every play is going to be challenging for our defense.”
The defense has had a lot of success the last couple of games, allowing one touchdown in consecutive games. Both of those touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter with a running clock. The defense has also forced 12 turnovers in the last three games.
The run defense has been the biggest key to Derby’s success.
“I think our run defense is really stepping up,” Clark said. “Our front seven are really doing a good job. I thought Samuel Same, Mason Hopper and Quentin Dorsey played really physical against Hutch, which we would have been in a bind if they didn’t. They are improving every week.”
For the offense, the biggest area of improvement will have to be limiting the penalties, which have pulled back a few big yardage plays so far this year.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards leads the rushing charge on offense, but senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher and the wide receiver crew have proven that the air attack should be taken seriously. Thatcher has thrown five touchdowns this season.
Despite the lengthy success over Campus, there is still work to be done in the film room and on the practice field for the upcoming week.
“We have a lot to prepare for,” Clark said. “Which is fun and challenging, but this will be a week where we will have to play well.”
Kickoff from Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 8.
