state champs

Knowlyn Egan embraces head coach Bill Ross after winning his state title match at 157 at the state tournament on Feb. 25. The Panthers claimed the state title. 

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

After an offseason of trials, including the passing of assistant coach Jeremy Molloy, the Derby wrestling roster was united through tragedy and motivated to honor the fallen coach. With a senior-heavy group, the Panthers entered the season as the top-ranked team in Class 6A. Injuries throughout the season left some uncertainty on the team's ability to make a run at the postseason, but Derby silenced the doubters with a dominant performance at the state—hoisting the seventh state title in its program history.

“It is such a special moment,” head coach Bill Ross said. “With everything with Jeremy, and then we had to hold some guys out the whole year, but it felt like something magical was in the air. We really came together as a family, and the kids battled the adversity to achieve their goal.” 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

