After an offseason of trials, including the passing of assistant coach Jeremy Molloy, the Derby wrestling roster was united through tragedy and motivated to honor the fallen coach. With a senior-heavy group, the Panthers entered the season as the top-ranked team in Class 6A. Injuries throughout the season left some uncertainty on the team's ability to make a run at the postseason, but Derby silenced the doubters with a dominant performance at the state—hoisting the seventh state title in its program history.
“It is such a special moment,” head coach Bill Ross said. “With everything with Jeremy, and then we had to hold some guys out the whole year, but it felt like something magical was in the air. We really came together as a family, and the kids battled the adversity to achieve their goal.”
Derby sat amid the top three for the entire tournament, with wrestlers in 13 of the 14 weight classes. It was a constant battle between the Panthers and Garden City for the top spot. After the first day of action, the Panthers sat just four points behind the Buffalos, with 11 wrestlers still active in the tournament. Derby had four seniors, Braden Tatum, Tate Rusher, Knowlyn Egan and Troy Allen in a finals match.
Egan claimed the individual state title with a suspenseful 2-1 win over Alec Samuelson of Olathe North. Egan recorded a reversal late in the match and hung on to win the title at 157.
“When I got the reversal, it kind of sunk in a little bit,” Egan said. “I knew I had some room to work with. It is hard to describe the feeling of being a state champ.”
Rusher, Tatum and Allen all took second at the tournament but solidified crucial points for the Panthers on day one.
After missing most of the season with a torn labrum, Allen fought his way through the bracket. Allen claimed a spot in the final with an 8-1 win by decision over Noah Conover of Olathe Northwest. Eric Streeter of Lawrence Free State defeated Allen in the finals on a 6-1 decision.
Tatum stood on the podium visibly disappointed after taking a third runner-up medal in his high school career with a loss by major decision against Dillon Cooper of Mill Valley. Tatum played a crucial role in getting the Panthers into a position for a state title despite a disappointing finish.
Rusher had the more emotional finishes of the day with a 5-3 loss by a decision on a near fall call within the final seconds of his finals match against Collin McAlister of Mill Valley. The Chadron State commit finished his Derby career as a key part of the state run.
The Panthers took care of business on the backside of the tournament to seal up the team title heading into the finals.
“We preach to our kids that we wrestle the front side of the bracket for yourself because everyone wants to be an individual something, but you wrestle that backside of the bracket for your team,” Ross said. “That is what they did, they knew they were doing it for the team, and that is what they did.”
Jayden Grijalva (106) and Miles Wash (215) took third at their respective weight classes. Wash had some of the biggest matches of the day with a win over Brayden Hill of Garden City to clinch third place.
Peyton Neptune took fourth at 175 pounds as a junior with key wins to reach the third-place march. Layne Sweat continued a hot stretch after taking second at the regional tournament with a fifth-place finish at 138 pounds.
Mason Hopper bounced back after dropping his first match of the tournament with a fifth-place at 190 pounds finish, including a win by sudden victory over Roman Loya of Garden City in the second round of the consolation matches. As a freshman Max Robinson (285) had a fantastic state tournament with a sixth-place finish and gave the Panthers 12 points.
Diego Gauna gave the Panthers a solid effort in the consolation rounds and scored the team seven points at 132. Tanner Heincker (113) and Lane Bernstorf (165) can hold the honor of state qualifier but had early exits on the opening day of the tournament in tough brackets.
It was a senior class that was rooted in local wrestling as all four seniors to reach the finals were involved in the Derby wrestling club. The team grew up together and had been dreaming go this moment for a long time.
“I grew up wrestling with all these guys when I was little, and we always came to the state tournament when we were little, just waiting our turn,” Egan said. “To end our high school careers on top feels pretty good.”
KSHSAA CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS (FEB. 24-25)
8. Lawrence Free State 94
