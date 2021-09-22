Derby football passed the first big test of the season with a 44-36 win over Bishop Carroll in week three. The Panthers (2-0) will take their first road trip of the season with a week four matchup with Salina South.
The Cougars (1-2) began the season with a rocky start but bounced back with a 36-14 road win against Campus last week. Salina South head coach Sam Sellers will be looking to defeat the Panthers for the first time since 2013.
Junior quarterback Weston Fries leads the charge behind a solid offensive line for Salina South and could be the biggest threat to the Derby defense.
“Their quarterback is one of their best players; he can throw and run the ball,” Derby head coach Brandon Clark said. “Their offensive line is really big and gives the quarterback time to pass.”
The offensive line was a bright spot for Sellers coming into the season and could limit the Panther’s activity in the backfield. Senior Shae Lefort is the returning leader of the offensive line, but before the season, Sellers highlighted transfer Jesse Vorarath as a considerable addition to the line with a 6-5, 280 lb. frame.
According to Clark, the linebackers are the biggest strength of the Salina South defense. The Cougars have junior Luke Simpson and senior Jarrett Pittenger returning at the linebacker spot. Heading into the season, Sellers believed that his defense would improve in stopping the run but will have a tough test against Dylan Edwards.
For the Panthers, the biggest key will be cleaning up the mistakes and fixing weaknesses that Bishop Carroll exposed.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Clark said. “But that is what good teams make you do.”
According to Clark, the secondary is one of the main parts of the defense that needs to improve, and cleaning up simple mistakes on offense will be crucial going forward.
Avoiding a slip-up following a tough matchup will be crucial for the Panthers, but Clark has his team prepared to move on to the next opponent.
“We talked about it after the game; we get better every week, and it doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Clark said. “… We are going to push them really hard in practice, and we really hold the kids accountable on every little action they take.”
Kickoff from Salina District Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Sept. 24.
