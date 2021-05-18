The Lady Panthers will see a familiar face taking over for former head girls basketball coach Jodie Karsak, as Dan Harrison was officially promoted from within recently. Harrison served as an assistant on Karsak’s staff for the past three years.
“I am excited about the opportunity to step in and continue building on the great foundation that coach Karsk has laid out over her tenure as the head coach of the Lady Panthers,” Harrison said.
Harrison brings some history to the position, starting his coaching career – primarily in basketball and golf – in 1979 and compiling 40 years of experience coaching at the junior high level up through NCAA Division I.
During a nine-year stint as head women’s basketball coach at Hesston College, Harrison racked up more than 100 wins in the junior college ranks. He has also spent time as the head coach at Minneola and nearby Campus, while he has helped three different programs reach the state basketball tournament as an assistant.
Additionally, on the links he helped Wichita State claim a Missouri Valley League championship in women’s golf and his teams have earned two KSHSAA state titles during stints at Garden City, Campus and Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.