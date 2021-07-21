Derby High School announced the Athletic Hall of Fame 2021 inductees, who will be recognized later this year.
The three inductees are Lisa (Lunkenheimer) Smiley, Brady Ayer and Rex Schott.
Smiley graduated in 2008 and will be recognized for her dominance in the pool.
Ayer, a member of the class of 1988, was a successful multi-sport athlete and was a part of the back-to-back wrestling championship team. He also took the 138-pound title in 1987 and went 29-0 in 1988.
Out of the Derby graduating class of 1965, Rex Schott has been loyal to his alma mater and has served as the athletic trainer for Derby football since 1976.
“This class is very unique with a wide variety of people,” District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “Smiley and Ayer had tons of success in high school. With Schott, probably no one in Derby history has helped more athletes succeed on the field by keeping them healthy as he has done for so many years.”
The inductees will be honored alongside the Hall of Fame class of 2020 on Hall of Fame night, which is scheduled for Oct. 15 with a matchup against Maize High School.
Commented