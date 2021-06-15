COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Air Force head coach Keith Barnett recently announced the addition of Tori Miller to the Falcons’ volleyball staff. Miller, a former member of the University of Kansas volleyball team, will serve as the Director of Operations for the Falcons, overseeing the day-to-day needs of the program.
“I am thrilled to be able to add Tori to the staff,” Barnett said. “Her playing and operations experience at a highly successful program like Kansas, coupled with her graduate experience at Wichita State, made her the ideal candidate. Her Data Volley software experience is a bonus, when buoyed by her outgoing, yet direct, personality. We look forward to integrating Tori into the staff, along with her injection of enthusiasm, ideas and organization.”
Miller comes to the Air Force from Wichita State University, where she spent the last two years as a graduate assistant on the Shockers’ staff. In addition to assisting the coaching staff in practice and during matches with the various volleyball analytic software, Miller also assisted with team travel and served as an assistant director on multiple fundraising programs.
She also spent nine months as the Director of Operations at her alma mater, where she organized team practice and travel issues, served as the team’s liaison between academic and compliance departments, coordinated off-season camp programs, and assisted on special projects.
In addition to her work at the collegiate level, Miller has also served as a club coach in Kansas for the last six years, working with Land Sharks Volleyball Club in Lawrence (16/17) and Shockwave Volleyball Academy in Wichita (16).
A native of Derby, Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Kansas in 2018, before completing her master’s in that specialization from Wichita State this year. During her time with the Jayhawks, Miller served as a defensive specialist on the volleyball team. A four-year academic all-conference selection and member of four NCAA Tournament teams, Miller played on the 2016 team that won a Big XII title and on the 2015 team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four.
