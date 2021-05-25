Facing some challenging competition in the final meet of the season, Panthers swim coach Jimmy Adams noted his girls may have had their eyes opened early on at the 6A state championship in Topeka on May 21.
As the weight of the event began to sink in, though, Adams said the team adapted and saw just what kind of work needs to be put in to compete for a state trophy.
“I think the girls were a bit overwhelmed at first, but as the meet continued moving forward, they slowly began to understand that they belong there and that they are some of the best swimmers in the state,” Adams said. “I did not see any major signs of losing the season last year to COVID until we took this group up to state. I think we learned a lot about what we need to do to move up from 14th place to be in the top five of the state.”
Derby was paced by the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Sophia DiGregorio, Marlee Moeder, Elizabeth Barclay and Laci Simon. The group placed 10th in the event, the highest finish of any Panthers on the day.
Ana Self and Mia Dreiling had the top individual finishes, taking 11th in the 1 meter dive and 100 yard freestyle respectively.
Given the success she had through the course of the season, Adams said Self (a freshman) in particular will be driven to build on that moving forward.
“Like any true competitor she was not happy that her very first trip to state ended without a medal. I think the experience of being at the state meet will have a huge motivational factor moving forward,” Adams said. “She will be one of if not the best divers in our area for the next three years, but that won’t be enough for her. She will push herself at practice and at meets to get better and to be better prepared for the level of competition at state.”
Fellow divers Alexis Stanton and Lexi Silva making into the semifinals was quite the accomplishment for the program as well.
Meanwhile, Dreiling set new personal bests in both of her individual events (100 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke), which Adams sees continuing to push her forward next season.
Adams expects that to be the case with many of his swimmers, several of whom will return in 2022, looking to build on the results they saw this spring.
“I think we had a great year. The girls came together as a group and really showed how talented of a team they are,” Adams said. “We just need to get more girls at the state meet and we will quickly move up the rankings. I hope that the girls hold on to the motivation they found this weekend and use it to drive them for next year.”
6A State swimming (May 21)
200 yard medley relay
11. Derby, 1:59.22
1 meter diving
11. Ana Self, 299.4
100 yard freestyle
11. Mia Dreiling, 56.88
200 yard freestyle relay
10. Derby, 1:48.14
Team results
1. Blue Valley West, 375; 2. Shawnee Mission East, 230; 3. Lawrence, 228; 14. Derby, 49
