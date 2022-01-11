Derby swim and dive returned to the pool with two dominating meets that included multiple qualifications for the state meet. It was the first meet for Derby since Dec. 9.
The Panthers dominated the Newton Invitational on Jan. 6 with a 320-point, first-place finish. Maize South finished second with 236 points.
Will McCabe highlighted the invite by breaking another Derby High School record in the 100-yard butterfly with a 53.34 first-place finish.
The 400 freestyle relay team of McCabe, Heath Nickel, Brendan Swindle and Jared Hays made the state cut with a time of 3:30.08. The 200 medley relay team of McCabe, Swindle, Hays and Jack Tayrien also met the state qualifying time with a 1:48.69 first-place finish.
The Panthers continued the momentum into the Wichita North Invitational on Jan. 7-8 and took second with 383 points. Kapaun Mt. Carmel won the invite with a 408 team score.
Freshman Aiden Kienzle highlighted the first day of the meet by qualifying for state with a score of 316.40. Kienzle led Derby divers finishing sixth in the competition.
Jarad Hays also added a state qualifying bid for the Panthers in the 200 freestyle with a 1:52.48 time. McCabe took first in the 200-yard intermediate relay and the 100-yard backstroke for the Panthers. Finally, the relay team (McCabe, Swindle, Nickel and Hays) took the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3:28.77 time.
WICHITA NORTH INVITATIONAL
200 yard medley relay
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1:45.81
2. Wichita Heights 1:48.51
3. Derby 1:49.24
200-yard freestyle
1. Lane Werth (Wichita North) 1:48.12
2. Austin Schmidt (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 1:51.69
3. Jared Hays (Derby) 1:52.48
200 yard IM
1. Will McCabe (Derby) 2:01.46
2. Tommy Higgins (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 2:07.48
3. Brendan Swindle (Derby) 2:16.51
50-yard freestyle
1. Quade Harris (Bishop Carroll) 22.74
2. Aidan Jones (Wichita Southeast) 22.87
3. Caden Bleier (Wichita Southeast) 23.45
1-meter diving
1. Braxton Higgins (Emporia) 433.35
2. Aidan Rafols (Olathe West) 383.20
3. Giani Benoit (Wichita Northwest) 380.20
100-yard butterfly
1. Quade Harris (Bishop Carroll) 54.93
2. Frank Alberti (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 55.48
3. Eddy Nolasco (Bishop Carroll) 58.03
100-yard freestyle
1. Lane Werth (Wichita North) 49.64
2. Jared Hays (Derby) 51.90
3. Brandon Kinman (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 52.74
500-yard freestyle
1. Austin Schmidt (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 5:17.90
2. Phoenix Stockdale (Olathe West) 5:35.93
3. Sam Knapp (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 5:36.71
200 yard freestyle relay
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1:35.33
2. Wichita North 1:35.54
3. Derby 1:37.89
100-yard backstroke
1. Will McCabe (Derby) 57.31
2. Foster Schillinger (Olathe West) 58.34
3. Tommy Higgins (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 1:00.46
100-yard breaststroke
1. Frank Alberti (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 1:03.67
2. Javan Titus (Wichita Heights) 1:04.78
3. Aidan Jones (Wichita Southeast) 1:06.87
400 yard relay
1. Derby 3:28.77
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3:33.11
3. Wichita North 3:41.52
TEAM RESULTS
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 408
2. Derby 383
3. Bishop Carroll 272
4. Wichita Heights 247
5. Olathe West 245
6. Wichita North 190
7. Wichita Southeast 130
8. Campus 120
9. Wichita Northwest 112
10. Wichita South 32
11. Emporia 20
12. Wichita West
NEWTON INVITATIONAL TEAM RESULTS (Jan. 6)
1. Derby 320
2. Maize South 236
3. Maize 205
4. Newton 164
5. Andover Central 140
6. Valley Center 114
7. Hutchinson 75
8. Rose Hill 37
