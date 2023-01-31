Molloy

Cole Molloy wrestled in his first home event since retuning from a hand injury. Molloy was forced to forfeit his match after hurting his ankle during the 49-24 loss to Maize on Jan. 26.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The AVCTL-I is a competitive league when it comes to boys wrestling. The league features three teams that have been ranked in the top 10 of the Kansas Coaches Wrestling Association’s all-class rankings all season long. Newton, Maize and Derby have produced some of the top wrestlers in the state, and the coaching staffs know these league duals are only making their teams stronger for the postseason.

Despite a 49-24 loss to Maize on Jan. 26, the Panthers felt some encouragement from facing the number-one-ranked team in the state.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

