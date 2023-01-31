The AVCTL-I is a competitive league when it comes to boys wrestling. The league features three teams that have been ranked in the top 10 of the Kansas Coaches Wrestling Association’s all-class rankings all season long. Newton, Maize and Derby have produced some of the top wrestlers in the state, and the coaching staffs know these league duals are only making their teams stronger for the postseason.
Despite a 49-24 loss to Maize on Jan. 26, the Panthers felt some encouragement from facing the number-one-ranked team in the state.
“Our guys wrestled tough and we didn’t give in, but in the end, they were the better team,” head coach Bill Ross said. “Both teams made each other a little better. Anytime you wrestle tough competition, as long as both opponents are giving it their best, you are going to get better. It’s a tough league and one of the premier leagues in the state, which is good for our guys.”
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead with a win via a 9-3 decision by Jayden Grijalva over Talon Verbek, the top-ranked wrestler at 106 in Class 5A. Grijalva has been consistent all season long, and coach Ross said he has matched up well against Verbeck this season.
Maize responded to tie the dual with a 13-11 overtime win by Reese Demass over Logan Arnett in a competitive bout.
Cole Molloy wrestled for the first time at home after missing a significant part of the season with a hand injury. It was far from the storybook senior night for Molloy as an injury to his ankle ended the match. The status is uncertain for Molloy, but it was a significant blow as he was starting to build a rhythm after getting back on the mat. Ross said it was an unfortunate injury, and it felt like it briefly took some momentum out of the team.
After, Derby claimed six points with an open match at 126, but Maize built separation with wins by pinning Derby opponents in the next three matches to take a 27-9 lead. Tate Rusher helped get the Panthers back into the dual with a 9-6 decision over Clayton Bowers.
The Panthers got another free six points with another open at 157 to make the score 27-18, but Maize took four of the last five bouts to seal the win.
As the Panthers enter the final stretch of the regular season, the coaching staff knows it is crunch time for the roster. Derby should get a pair of varsity wrestlers back in the coming weeks but was encouraged by the grit and determination the team showed in the dual.
“Obviously, the state tournament is not a dual tournament, so the scoring is a lot different,” Ross said. “We still have a ways to go, but we need to prepare ourselves for the postseason, and this dual was a good one to get us into the right mindset.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
