Heading into the KC Elite seven-on-seven tournament in Kansas City in July, senior Mercer Thatcher, senior Conley Hamblin and junior Brock Zerger separated themselves from the pack and got time to make their case for the starting role. With just a few more weeks before the start of the regular season, the competition remains tight among the three candidates.
“They are all a little different in what they bring to the table,” Derby football head coach Brandon Clark said. “Zerger and Thatcher are really good runners, and Hamblin is more of a passing quarterback, a pocket guy that can make quick reads and throw the ball really well.”
Early in the season, Clark has seen a lot of confidence in the play of Thatcher, who is fighting for the starting quarterback role for the final time at Derby.
“Thatcher is the senior; he has that senior confidence going and he wants it bad,” Clark said. “He knows it is his last go-around as a Derby Panther, so he wants to make it a special year.”
Regardless of who is the quarterback, Clark believes that the Panthers can be successful.
“I feel like we can win football games with all three of them,” Clark said. “We could not go wrong with any of them.”
Each quarterback in question has stepped up to lead in different ways, but Clark has made it clear that he will play the quarterback that will help the team win.
“I love all three of these kids equally,” Clark said. “They are all great kids, great leaders and locker room guys, but we need to do the best for the team on Friday nights. It is just going to come down to who is making plays, and the first couple of games, they might split time.”
Derby fans can expect the quarterback to run the football often this season, but if defenses choose to sell out on stopping the run, the Panthers will have no problem throwing the football.
Last season Wash rushed for 1,292 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air with 1,313 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. There will be no changes in the quarterback’s responsibilities, but Clark has been able to add more plays this season because of the experienced offensive linemen available.
“There is no change in what we are going to run,” Clark said. “Actually, with our returning offensive line, we have been able to create some new stuff for this year.”
There is no deadline that the coaching staff is targeting to name a starting quarterback; in fact, Derby fans could see all three getting significant time to start the year.
“I’d never like to have a starter locked,” Clark said. “I hope they are equally good. I can’t tell you when it is going to happen.”
With the season rapidly approaching, there is not a whole lot of stress to find the QB1 before the season. However, the coaching staff believes that the time will come where they will just know.
“We will get a good feel for it. I can’t say when it will happen, and we are not trying to hide anything going into the season,” Clark said. “When it happens, we will just know.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.