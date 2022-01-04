Senior defensive lineman Andon Carpenter and senior offensive lineman Alex Key were selected to the Kansas Shrine Bowl roster on Jan. 1. The two seniors join an extensive list of Derby players who earned a roster spot in the annual contest. Carpenter led the Panther defense in forced fumbles and tackles for loss with 22 on the year. Key was a vital piece of the offensive line that aided the dominant rushing attack for Derby.
“To have two kids play in the Shrine Bowl is a great honor for our players and our town,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “The Shrine Bowl could not have picked two better representatives for our community of Derby. Andon and Alex both encompass the attributes of hard work and high character that our community is built on and takes great pride in.”
Wichita Collegiate head coach Troy Black will be the head coach for the West, while Basehor-Linwood head coach Rod Stallbaumer will serve as the head coach for the East. The 49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is scheduled to be played at Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University on July 23.
EAST
Zach Atkins (Blue Valley Southwest)
Brayden Beerbower (Eudora)
Josh Bichelmeyer (St. James Academy)
Jovanni Blackie (Paola)
Cruz Blair (Frontenac)
Daniel Brown (Bishop Ward)
Orrin Busenitz (Shawnee Heights)
Ty Claiborne (St. James Academy)
Drew Daney (Olathe South)
Jet Dineen (Free State)
Hayden Essex (Blue Valley)
Garrett Fager (Osage City)
Ryan Feldkamp (Jefferson County North)
Will Gavin (St. Thomas Aquinas)
Divante Herrig-Brittain (Piper)
Torrey Horak (Rossville)
Kendrick Jones (Mill Valley)
Zach Knowlton (Spring Hill)
Zac Kramer (Nemaha Central)
Will Krzykowski (Olathe West)
Kolten LaCrone (Chanute)
Davis Merrick (Independence)
Quantre Moore (Washington)
Jared Napoli (Mill Valley)
Jayden Oquendo (Olathe Northwest)
Jacob Parrish (Olathe North)
Gabe Peterson (Blue Valley Northwest)
Blake Reeder (Shawnee Mission Northwest)
Danny Saili (Topeka)
Brett Sarwinski (Galena
Kody Schalk (Columbus)
Zach Sisemore (Basehor-Linwood)
Ted Skalsky (Olpe)
Noah Smith (Lawrence)
Trent Spiker (Doniphan West)
Casen Stallbaumer (Seaman)
Treydon Talley (Centralia)
Brecken Troike (Girard)
Collin Williams (Bishop Miege)
Andrew Williams (Holton)
Head coach: Rod Stallbaumer (Basehor-Linwood)
Assistant coaches: Clint Rider (Blue Valley Northwest), Jason Feeback (Spring Hill), Rick Pollard (Piper), Neal Philpot (Girard), Derrick Hammes (Rossville), Jeff Schneider (Jefferson County North)
WEST
Ar’mon Acosta (Winfield)
Reed Adelhardt (Garden Plain)
Emanuel Aguilar (Dodge City)
Braxton Bailey (McPherson)
Gavin Bell (El Dorado)
Evan Cantu (Maize South)
Andon Carpenter (Derby)
Drew Daniels (Andover Central)
Kayson Dietz (Salina South)
Jace Doerksen (Inman)
Will Doolittle (Kapaun Mt. Carmel)
Sam Elliott (Buhler)
Terrell Elliot (Garden City)
Mason Ellis (Mulvane)
Colton Haresnape (Smith Center)
Braxton Harrison (Cimarron)
Cody Hawks (Eisenhower)
Lance Hoffsommer (Bishop Carroll)
Jaren Kanak (Hays)
Brandon Kerr (Maize)
Beau Kerschen (Andale)
Alex Key (Derby)
Colby Klieman (Manhattan)
Jaxon Kolzow (Salina Central)
Haven Lysell-Stewart (Smoky Valley)
Keghan McConnell (Junction City)
Gavin Meyers (Hays)
Geremiah Moore (Wichita Northwest)
Dalton Owen (Concordia)
Caquoy Patterson (Wichita East)
Chase Poague (Southeast of Saline)
Matthew Potucek (Hillsboro)
Matthew Rodriguez (Southeast of Saline)
Ian Rosales (Colby)
Colt Sell (Chapman)
Tyson Struber (Canton Galva)
Ashton Villagomez (Wichita Collegiate)
Harrison Voth (Cheney)
Brennan Walker (Beloit)
Head coach: Troy Black (Wichita Collegiate)
Assistant coaches: Ene Akpan (Wichita East), Tony Crough (Hays), Steve Warner (Buhler), Jordan Echer (Concordia), Brad Gober (Beloit), Lance Sawyer (Inman)
