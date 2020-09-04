What was billed as a Sunflower State clash of titans turned into a lopsided, streak-breaking loss for the Derby Panthers as the two-time defending 6A state champs fell on the road to defending 5A state champion Mill Valley 45-14 to open up the 2020 season.
“First of all, we played a really, really good team,” Derby head coach Brandon Clark said. “Whatever holes we had or whatever we had to work on, it was definitely exposed … Instead of feeling good about ourselves after week one because we beat a team, now we have to go back, watch film, make practice a little tougher and figure out what we need to do to get better.”
The match-up between the two schools was recently added thanks to cancelations across the state due to COVID-19 that sent schedules into disarray weeks before the start of the season.
The 31-point loss was the first since the Panthers lost in the state title game to Blue Valley North in 2017 and the first regular-season loss since Derby lost at Goddard in the second week of that season.
“We haven’t talked about the streak at all,” Clark said. “That’s all outside noise to us. We just talk about getting better each day and if we do that, I think we’re going to be OK.”
Mill Valley’s defense was nearly impenetrable. Panther quarterback Lem Wash struggled throughout the game, both on the ground and through the air as the Jaguars consistently blew up the Panthers’ offensive line, swarming Wash and sophomore tailback Dylan Edwards in the backfield, leaving little to be salvaged offensively.
“(Wash) really didn’t have much time and I think he felt out of his element,” Clark said. “(Mill Valley’s) front four were in our backfield before he could even get to his read. He was scrambling all night and trying to find people downfield. He was really, really trying. We’ve got to work on our pass protection and a lot of our fundamental stuff to get to our passing game.”
If there was a bright spot for the Derby offense, it was Edwards who bulleted his way down the field on an 85-yard screen pass late in the first quarter to cut Mill Valley’s early two-touchdown lead to 14-7.
“Dylan is a special runner, but he’s also going to be the first one to tell you that he needs to get better,” Clark said. “I thought he was a spark for us but we just couldn’t hold on to it and keep the momentum going.”
Unfortunately for the Panthers, those would be the last points that they saw until a short scamper from Wash as time expired in the fourth quarter brought the final point total to 45-14.
Aside from Mill Valley’s stifling defense, another factor holding back a Derby team that returned just four starters on the offensive end was penalties. Establishing a rhythm became nearly impossible for the Panthers as multiple holds and false starts continued to put them further and further behind the eight-ball.
“I don’t think our kids were too nervous but they may have been a little nervous,” Clark said. “I was nervous before the game. If you aren’t nervous then you’re not living in the moment.”
And while the Derby offense stalled, Mill Valley got off to a fast start with two first-quarter touchdowns and kept the pain train going with three more before halftime to take a 35-7 lead into the locker room.
Jaguar quarterback Cooper Marsh was a terror for the Derby defense, throwing for one touchdown and running for three touchdowns, including a backbreaking 35-yard run to put the Jaguars up four scores with a little more than a minute and a half left in the second quarter.
Mill Valley’s bruising running back Quin Wittenauer scored two short-yardage touchdowns for the Jaguars, including a one-yard run midway through the third quarter that dampened Derby’s hopes of a possible comeback after Marsh fumbled the ball away on Mill Valley’s opening drive of the half.
“I thought that might be a momentum changer for us,” Clark said of the fumble recovery. “We talked about in the locker room during halftime that we needed to start making some positive plays and get the ball rolling our way and I thought that would do it but it just went downhill from there.”
Jaguar kicker and K-State commit Chris Tennant put up Mill Valley’s final points on a 26-yard field goal early in a fourth quarter that went by quickly due to the running clock that was triggered after the third quarter.
The Panthers will regroup and set their sights on a trip to Newton next week.
“Our kids are going to be fine,” Clark said. “We had a good talk after the game. Nobody is really hanging their heads. They’re embarrassed and I’m embarrassed and the only way to get through it is to get better. We talked after the game about taking ownership: players, coaches, everyone. I know this is a very good team and they want to be successful and I know they’re going to do whatever they have to do to get there.”
Commented