Lawrence preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby cruised into the regional round of the Class 6A playoffs with a 69-12 win over Topeka on Oct. 28. The next round sets up a rematch of the 2021 sub-state game for the Panthers as Lawrence will enter Panther Stadium looking for some revenge.

The Panthers (7-2) defeated the Chesty Lions (6-3) 62-28 to advance to its seventh-straight state championship appearance last season on Nov. 19. Dylan Edwards ran wild with 302 yards and four touchdowns. The 2022 matchup will be the third-straight time the two teams have faced off in the postseason.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.