Derby cruised into the regional round of the Class 6A playoffs with a 69-12 win over Topeka on Oct. 28. The next round sets up a rematch of the 2021 sub-state game for the Panthers as Lawrence will enter Panther Stadium looking for some revenge.
The Panthers (7-2) defeated the Chesty Lions (6-3) 62-28 to advance to its seventh-straight state championship appearance last season on Nov. 19. Dylan Edwards ran wild with 302 yards and four touchdowns. The 2022 matchup will be the third-straight time the two teams have faced off in the postseason.
Lawrence is a battle-tested team against schools from the eastern side of the state. The Chesty Lions faced three of the top four teams in the East region and went 1-2 with a win over Olathe West (7-2) and losses to Olathe South (7-2) and Gardner-Edgerton (6-3).
It could be a battle in the trenches, as both rosters rely on a strong rushing attack to keep the offense rolling. Lawrence is led by senior running back Tyrell Reed, who leads the team in touchdowns with 19 on the year.
The Chesty Lions might hold a slight size advantage over the Derby defense and have used that advantage against its opponents late in the season.
“The last couple of weeks, Lawrence has really switched up their offense and gone to a package where they bring their big guys on the field,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “They switched around the offensive linemen and have found a way to put size on the field.”
Derby will almost have two different offenses to prepare for as Lawrence runs a two-quarterback system. Clark said both have dual-threat ability, and the offensive scheme is built to switch the two in and out consistently.
The Panther offensive line will have a challenge up front against a big defensive front, with nearly all listed over 6’2. Derby might need to get the passing game going early to relieve some pressure on the rushing attack.
“We have to mix it up offensively and can’t become one-dimensional,” Clark said. “They like to stack the box, so we have to unstack it by throwing the ball a little bit.”
Derby quarterbacks went a combined 10 for 10 for 113 yards and three passing touchdowns in the win over Topeka. Continuing that momentum in the air attack will be crucial for the Panthers.
It will be another intense week of practice for Derby, and there will be an emphasis on playing sound football against a quality opponent.
“We just need to take care of the ball, get some turnovers, win first down on defense,” Clark said. “It will be a tough game, and we will have to play really well this week.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
