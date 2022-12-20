The Lady Panthers used an 8-0 run to end the first half to create much-needed momentum in a 44-35 win over Maize South on Dec. 20.
Derby struggled to make shots in the opening quarter and trailed 7-4, with the only points for the Lady Panthers coming from the free throw line.
The first bucket from the floor for Derby with 7:12 in the second quarter, which helped begin the spark the team needed to start moving the ball and get open shots to hold an 18-17 lead at the break.
Defense carried the Lady Panthers in the second half as the active defense was able to limit Maize South to empty possessions in key situations. Derby narrowly outscored Maize South 13-10 in the third quarter, but Destiny Smith’s defense gave the Lady Panthers confidence heading into the final quarter.
“Our shots were not falling, and we really needed an energy boost,” Smith said. “I just felt like I needed to step up on defense. Everyone started to step up defensively, and shots started falling. It just helped open everything for us, so defense really helped us.”
Smith had three defensive plays in the final minute of the third quarter that started with a steal that led to an easy layup before forcing two Maize South turnovers. The Panthers were able to seal the game with a dominant finish.
Addy Brown led all scorers with 19 points but got support from seven points by Smith and a five-point night from Jaden Wilson.
Bella Peters led the Mavericks with 12 points and hit three three-pointers. Amani Lipscomb also finished with a double-digit night for Maize South with 11 points.
It was a big win for Derby to end a stretch of five games before winter break. The Panthers enter the break with an impressive win over a quality opponent, which will build confidence for a group that is starting to find chemistry on the court.
“This win was huge,” Harrison said. “We don’t have the depth of experience like last year. Addy knows that we can snuggle and win, but we have a lot of players that haven’t faced adversity at the varsity level. For them to win a game like this will prepare us when we face adversity this season.”
MAIZE SOUTH 7 10 10 8 - 35
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 19; D. Smith, 7; Wilson, 5; Demel, 4; Rickords, 4; M. Smith, 3; Lansang, 2.
MAVERICKS: Peters, 12; Lipscomb, 11; Howie, 7; Brunton, 2; Lowe, 2; Hurley, 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.