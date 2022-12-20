girls basketball vs Maize South

Addy Brown passes the ball to an open teammate in the 44-35 win over Maize South on Dec. 20. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

The Lady Panthers used an 8-0 run to end the first half to create much-needed momentum in a 44-35 win over Maize South on Dec. 20. 

Derby struggled to make shots in the opening quarter and trailed 7-4, with the only points for the Lady Panthers coming from the free throw line.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.