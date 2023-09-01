A 66-yard touchdown run on 3rd and 14 by Carter Aslin sealed a 33-19 Manhattan win over the Derby Panthers on Sept. 1. Charles Morgan led the Indians with a three-touchdown night.
Derek Hubbard scored a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers, including a 90-yard kickoff return. Braxton Clark connected with Hubbard and Da’Saahn Brame for touchdowns.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians took a 5-0 lead with a field goal and a safety after Manhattan pinned Derby at the three-yard line. It was the second time in the first half the Panthers began a drive inside their own ten-yard line after Manhattan punts.
On the next Manhattan possession following the safety, Morgan scored a 55-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 12-0 late in the second quarter. After Hubbard’s touchdown run, the Indians had the ball with just under four minutes left in the half.
The Indians pieced together a solid four-minute drill that resulted in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Aslin to Morgan with 15 seconds left in the half, giving Manhattan a 19-6 lead at the break.
The Panthers pieced together a strong drive in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but a missed connection by Brame on fourth down halted the potential momentum-shifting drive.
After a Manhattan punt, the offense picked up the pace with a long drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass by Clark to Brame to trail 19-12.
The Indians marched down the field with a drive that bled into the fourth quarter, but the Panther defense held firm to force a 29-yard field goal attempt, which missed.
Derby’s defense was sent right back onto the field less than a minute later after a quick possession and punt gave the Indians the ball at the Derby 49-yard line that resulted in a three-yard touchdown run by Morgan with 6:22 remaining.
Trailing 26-12, the Derby offense put a near two-minute drive together that was capped with a 22-yard touchdown catch by Hubbard.
Manhattan was on the brink of giving the ball back to the Panthers with nearly three minutes on the board, but Aslin’s run on third and long silenced a Derby comeback.
The Indians extended a winning streak over the Panthers to three games, the longest over Derby since Hutchinson won five straight over the Panthers from 2009-2012.
Derby will have its home opener against Salina South on Sept. 8.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
