week one manhattan

Mason Hopper (43) tries to push through the Manhattan offensive line in the 33-19 loss to Manhattan on Sept.1. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

A 66-yard touchdown run on 3rd and 14 by Carter Aslin sealed a 33-19 Manhattan win over the Derby Panthers on Sept. 1. Charles Morgan led the Indians with a three-touchdown night. 

Derek Hubbard scored a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers, including a 90-yard kickoff return. Braxton Clark connected with Hubbard and Da’Saahn Brame for touchdowns. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

