It did not take long for the Derby Panthers to prove that they are still one of the top teams in Kansas. Despite a silent week one, the Panthers never skipped a beat in the opening game of the 2021 campaign.
The Newton Railers were the unfortunate foe in line to face a claw of Panthers hungry to get back on the field. Derby (1-0) cruised to a 50-17 win on Friday, Sept. 10, backed by a dominant performance on the ground by running backs Dylan Edwards and Derek Hubbard.
“(Edwards and Hubbard) both did good," Head coach Brandon Clark said. "Newton's safeties were filling the holes well and containing them every once in a while, but we knew it was just a matter of time that they were going to be able to break one free. Our offensive line was great, and our receivers really impressed me on their blocking too."
The running back duo combined for five touchdowns for Derby, who put up a 50-burger with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. It did not matter where the offense was on the field; the running backs found a way to find the endzone.
Leading up the matchup, Clark's mission was to play Derby football, which was evident from the start. The Panthers displayed that dominant rushing offense on the opening drive. The senior quarterback got the party started with a 60-yard rush on the first play of the game.
Thatcher closed out the series with a four-yard quarterback keeper to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead. It was a mixture of ground and pound football, and wide-open runs the rest of the way.
It was the Dylan Edwards show for the majority of the first half. The junior extended the Derby lead with three touchdowns. Hubbard carried the ground game the rest of the way and finished with three touchdowns. Thatcher did get his first passing touchdown of the season with a 31-yard pass to Cayden Brown.
According to Clark, the team did a good job of bringing the energy and effort all game long. “We told the kids that this is not a game one, it is a game two. We have to be in a game two mentality and clean up some mistakes," Head coach Brandon Clark said. "…The one thing that we wanted was great attitudes and great effort, and every single one of our kids gave that. We did make mistakes, but the attitude and effort were there."
Defensively, the Panthers held the Railers to 17 points. It took a trick play for the Railers to get on the board in the first half. A touchdown throw by running back Kenyon Forest launched a deep throw after taking the ball in the backfield.
The defense kept the Railers to only two touchdowns despite multiple trips to the redzone. "Newton had a short field quote a bit, and our defense did really well for being the more inexperience side of the ball,” Clark said.
Newton's trick plays were no secret to Clark and the Panthers, who had seen a fair share of them last season, but according to Clark, the defense responded well to the surprise plays.
It was not all smooth sailing for the Panthers as penalties and turnovers proved to drive killers for the offense, which will need to get cleaned up heading into week three.
"Once we get into film, I want to clean some things up," Clark said. "That is what we talked about after the game. The kids played very hard, but we just have to clean the game of football up, and how you do that is through practice."
The Panthers will have a challenge next week with a homecoming matchup against 2020 5A state runner-up Bishop Carroll.
