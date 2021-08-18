The Derby Dolphins recently wrapped up the short two-month season and gained experience through plenty of positive performances. The Dolphins finished the regular season with a 5-1 record, with the lone loss coming to Winfield.
According to head coach Jimmy Adams, the season provided a lot of excitement for the future of Derby swimming.
“These kids are coming out for two months and are doing things that kids that swim year-round are trying to do,” Adams said. “It shows that we have some talent, and we are looking forward to them getting to high school.”
The best meet of the season came at the Great Plains Swim League Meet, where the Dolphins took second place and qualified swimmers to more individual meets.
“We were able to sneak past Haysville to get second,” Adams said. “We got a bunch of kids to the district level, which is all based on time, and we even got a couple of kids to champs, so that is exciting.”
Success in the sprint races was the staple of the 11- to 12-year-old group. According to Adams, the Dolphins had swimmers reach the district and champs meet.
Distance swims were the summer specialty for the older swimmers, which is emphasized at practice for the age group.
“We stress a lot of longer swims in the summer for that group because we are trying to work on technique,” Adams said.
The group provided some excitement for the upcoming high school seasons and showed significant improvement in the pool by setting personal bests.
“They swam really well,” Adams said. “We don’t put a lot of stress on them, and they all swam really well, hitting personal records. It is exciting because that is not really our focus in the summer.”
For the swimmers at the high school level, the short season provided some crucial experience despite the season in the winter and spring. In addition, the added meets alone offer a building block for swimmers who don’t swim year-round.
“They get five or six more meets under their belt that they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise, and that experience carries over,” Adams said. “They do pretty well, and we are happy with the way they come in from the summer.”
The swim program at Derby High School is in good hands with a competitive group that has a wide range of specialties in the pool.
“We have a pretty close group of boys and girls that are competitive and push each other,” Adams said. “It is so different in swimming because you can be good at different events, and everyone has their own way to help the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.