Four Panther players finished in double-figures in the 67-54 win over Newton on Feb. 10. Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the team with a 19-point night.
Jack Ulwelling scored 13 while Dallas Metzger and Kaden Franklin each scored 11.
Derby jumped out to an early lead with an 18-13 and never relented. The Panthers kept a slight lead over Newton in the opening half, but the Railers went on a quick run inside the final minute to will within seven at 37-30 at the break.
The Panthers came out hot in the third quarter and built up a 20-point lead midway through the second half. Newton outscored Derby 15-14 in the final quarter as the Panthers seeming had an answer for every bucket.
Camden Carr led all scorers with 20 points for the Railers.
Derby will host Campus on Feb. 14.
DERBY 18 19 16 14 — 67
NEWTON 13 17 9 15 — 54
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 19, Ulwelling, 13; Metzger, 11; Franklin, 11; Anderson, 8; Chadwick, 5.
RAILERS: Carr, 20; Dillion, 16; Vasquez, 9; Castro, 6; Ertz, 3.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
