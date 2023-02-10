basketball

Dallas Metzger scored 11 points in the 67-52 win over Newton on Feb. 10. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Four Panther players finished in double-figures in the 67-54 win over Newton on Feb. 10. Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the team with a 19-point night.

Jack Ulwelling scored 13 while Dallas Metzger and Kaden Franklin each scored 11.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

