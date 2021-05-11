Facing some of the top competitors at the state in its 6A regional, the DHS boys tennis team held its own – taking third overall behind Manhattan and Washburn Rural. With that finish, the Panthers qualified one individual and both doubles teams for state competition.
“It was fun seeing the team come together,” said coach Dennis Burns. “We had a great performance on the day.”
Collin Meyer was the lone individual for DHS not to qualify for state, but as a freshman in his first year of competitive tennis Burns noted he has a high ceiling. He proved that with his continued progression this season, going from JV to varsity and finishing one round shy of a trip to state.
“His skillset has so much room to improve,” Burns said. “Right now, he’s a hustler. It’s just that he doesn’t have a lot of match play and his skillset is not equal to his athletic ability yet.”
Evan Franke took fifth in singles play to punch his ticket to state. With his length, steadiness and strong serve – which Burns noted was not on like it has been at regionals – Franke could be in for a strong finish at the state tournament.
Meanwhile, in doubles competition, the tandem of Scott Simmons and Isaak Bowman placed third while Alex and Colby Hedden finished sixth – qualifying both teams for the 6A state tournament.
Doing some shifting through the season, both Simmons and Bowman eventually found their groove in doubles play – and Burns noted they still have room to grow.
“If we get the same improvement these next three or four days that we saw the last two weeks … they’re going to be really dangerous,” Burns said.
The Heddens have benefitted in going against that pairing in practice, helping both doubles teams progress. At the regional tournament, their last two matches ended in tiebreakers – one going their way and another marathon tiebreaker going against them to end the fifth-place match. Shot selection is something that will help the Heddens there, according to Burns. Focusing on that this week and with a wide open doubles field, that could improve both teams’ chances at medaling this weekend.
“We correct that, they won’t be in a tiebreaker, and that really excited me because I think we gave away a bunch of points,” Burns said. “If we’ll just play our game and not think that we have to play perfect, but just do what’s right and be aggressive, we will come out fine.”
Young as the boys tennis team is, the results from the 6A state tournament – which starts at 10 a.m. in Prairie Village May 14 – could also help build for the future.
6A Regional Tournament (May 7)
Individual results
(Singles)
Evan Franke
def. Daniels, Wichita North (6-0, 6-1)
lost to Knudston, Washburn Rural (6-2, 6-1)
def. Diestelkamp, Junction City (6-2, 6-3)
def. Nguyen, Wichita Southeast (6-3, 3-6, 6-2)
Collin Meyer
def. Yendrus, Wichita East (6-4, 7-5)
lost to Harkin, Manhattan (6-0, 6-0)
lost to Nguyen, Wichita Southeast (7-5, 6-2)
(Doubles)
Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman
def. Yaser/Fowler, Wichita East (6-0, 6-1)
def. Dang/Nguyen, Wichita Southeat (6-0, 6-2)
lost to Craft/Poole, Manhattan (6-2, 6-2)
def. Ranaweera/Ivester, Manhattan (6-4, 6-1)
Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden
def. Lam/Buie, Wichita Southeast (6-1, 6-2)
lost to Craft/Poole, Manhattan (6-0, 6-1)
def. Dang/Nguyen, Wichita Southeast (6-1, 7-6; 7-5)
lost to Park/Willingham, Washburn Rural (6-4, 7-6; 12-10)
Team results
1. Manhattan, 24
2. Washburn Rural, 18
3. Derby, 8
4. Wichita Southeast, 2
