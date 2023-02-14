Bowling

Senior Colby Hedden has helped lead the Panthers to another successful regular season. Derby has the top average team series score in the state and is looking to win the AVCTL-I for the third-straight season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby bowling is aiming to hit its peak heading into the rapidly approaching postseason after another dominant regular season. The boys squad is going for a third-straight ACVTL-I title after going undefeated in league play this season and a second-straight regional title after taking runner-up at the state tournament in 2022.

Despite losing key seniors last season, the Panthers have reloaded the lineup that has been one of the most consistent teams in the state this season. As a team, Derby has recorded the highest team score average in the state. At the Eisenhower Triangular on Feb. 7, the Panthers won the meet by 324 pins with a team score of 2762. Evan Clark led a trio of Panthers inside the top five with a 692 series. The entire boys squad is bowling well as the battle for the final varsity spots is coming down to the wire.

