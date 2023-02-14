Derby bowling is aiming to hit its peak heading into the rapidly approaching postseason after another dominant regular season. The boys squad is going for a third-straight ACVTL-I title after going undefeated in league play this season and a second-straight regional title after taking runner-up at the state tournament in 2022.
Despite losing key seniors last season, the Panthers have reloaded the lineup that has been one of the most consistent teams in the state this season. As a team, Derby has recorded the highest team score average in the state. At the Eisenhower Triangular on Feb. 7, the Panthers won the meet by 324 pins with a team score of 2762. Evan Clark led a trio of Panthers inside the top five with a 692 series. The entire boys squad is bowling well as the battle for the final varsity spots is coming down to the wire.
The junior varsity squad is making a push as the team finished with a 2611 score led by freshman Alex Hernandez, who bowled a 729 series, the highest of any bowler at any level at the triangular. The JV score was the second-highest team total of the entire triangular. According to head coach Brent Cunningham, he will have some tough decisions to make to fill the postseason rosters for boys and girls, as a pair of spots might be up for grabs.
Morgan Henning has been the most consistent bowler for the Lady Panthers this season and took third with a 562 series at the final triangular of the year. Derby finished in the middle of the pack in the league standings, and Cunningham said the team will need to step it up and bounce back at the league tournament. Consistency has been the biggest factor holding back the girls squad this season
The boys are looking to keep their recent postseason success afloat with a younger squad. The Panthers have maintained a steady pace across the board, but coach Cunningham is looking to see them set the tone for the rest of the field with good performances the rest of the way.
“[The boys team] has been pretty consistent all year, but hopefully, we are getting ready to peak,” Cunningham said. “Obviously, league, regionals and state is where we need to hit our peak, and we aren’t showing any signs of a slump. I would like to see them really set the tone early.”
It will be a tight turnaround for the Panthers after the league meet as the regional meet on Feb. 17 will be hosted at North Rock Lanes on Feb. 24 before the State meet on March 3.
The Panthers will face tough competition like Garden City and Wichita Northwest, as well as a pair of teams that could make a late postseason run. Derby is battle-tested in the top part of the lineup with the likes of Colby Hedden, Mason Blanck and Dawson Baumgartner, but coach Cunningham is interested to see how his younger bowlers respond to adversity in the postseason.
“I am not worried about their confidence at all, especially the ones who have been in this situation before,” Cunningham said. “I am curious to see how the younger guys can bounce back if there is a bit of a slump. They have the talent but might need to adjust more than they would in the regular season.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
