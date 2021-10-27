It might be easy to look at the 6A west bracket and get caught looking too far ahead. Staying focused on one week at a time will be key for the Derby Panthers (7-0) heading into the opening round of the postseason.
The focus for Derby heading into the week nine matchup with a winless Wichita Southeast (0-8) is self-improvement and gaining the experience of mastering game plan in a week.
“We have to stay focused on the game plan,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “The whole process of getting better is getting to know the game plan and knowing it as well as you can by Friday no matter who you are playing.”
Staying focused will be the key for the Panthers, who are facing a Wichita Southwest team that has been outscored 12-173 in the final three games in the regular season.
Wichita Southeast has shown a couple of different defensive fronts this season, which will be the big thing junior running back Dylan Edwards and the rest of the Derby offense will need to prepare for.
“They have some good athletes, and they mixed it up to a three-man front midway though the season,” Clark said. “We will have to prepare for four or five different fronts, which is always a challenge.”
According to Clark, the Golden Buffaloes will use zone and outside zone runs with their backfield, but the defense cannot get caught sleeping as Wichita Southeast will not be afraid to take a deep shot downfield.
Playing the 16-seed could give the Panthers a little bit of time to give players dealing with injuries some time to rest before the next round.
Junior defensive end Samuel Same is likely out of the contest with a shoulder injury, but Derby has plenty of reinforcements waiting, like sophomore Mason Hopper.
“Hopper was one of our best defensive linemen last game,” Clark said. “It is nice to have a guy waiting that plays so well, especially as a sophomore.”
With the landscape of the west region in Kansas, the one-seed is particularly crucial. The Panthers know that feeling a little too well after traveling to Lawrence and Junction City last season. Of the top six teams in the west, no opponent is closer than two hours away from Panther Stadium.
Derby will host Wichita Southeast on Oct. 29 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
