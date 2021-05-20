Forced to play the waiting game due to weather, the Panther baseball team left no doubt when it finally got the chance to earn a return trip to the 6A state tournament.
Taking on Wichita East in the regional finals on May 19, starter Saben Seager set the tone early and the offense provided more than enough run support in a 13-0 victory that clinched Derby’s sixth straight state appearance.
“I think the weather maybe might have had a little bit to do with game one and our slow start, but that’s kind of how we’ve played in big games,” coach Todd Olmstead said of the championship performance. “That’s how we’ve come out all year, so I don’t expect anything less.”
Matching up against league foe Campus in the first regional contest, Karson Klima drove in two in the second inning to stake Derby to an early 3-0 lead. The team had another three-run inning in the fifth, but six errors in the game allowed the Colts to score four runs, making the 8-4 victory closer than it appeared.
Olmstead admitted some mental blocks (having lost to Campus in the first round of the 2019 state tournament) might have played into some early hiccups, but it was smooth sailing from there.
Having Seager on the mound energizes the team, Olmstead said, with the pitcher providing a clear boost in the regional final against Wichita East – striking out the side to start the game.
Seager went on to throw his second no-hitter of the season, striking out 11 of the 15 batters he faced in the five-inning contest decided by run rule.
“We’re lucky to have that kid,” Olmstead said. “He’s pretty special.”
In the home half of the first, Kade Snodgrass led off with a single while Luke Westerman walked and Luke Stewart collected a bunt single to load the bases. Snodgrass scored on a wild pitch and both Coleson Syring and Braden Horn tallied RBIs to help the Panthers open a 4-0 lead.
Following that, Snodgrass added an RBI triple in the second inning and scored on an error while a hit by Syring was also misplayed allowing three more runs to score to give Derby a commanding 9-0 lead.
Admittedly, Olmstead said he was worried about the break between regionals and the state tournament for the offense. Coming off an extended hiatus and having three of the team’s best batting practices in the time leading up to regionals, though, he takes the Wichita East performance as a good sign moving forward.
“The guys were focused, dialed in and had a great approach to make that happen,” Olmstead said.
“I think we just found a really good batting order that we can stick to,” Syring said. “Each guy complements the guy in front and behind him, which just makes it easier for the next guy to come up and drive in a run.”
Syring added a two-RBI double in the fourth and Tanner Knox had an RBI triple to give the Panthers some insurance runs. The pair are part of a strong corps of outfielders – all four tallying an extra base hit in the regional final – presenting Olmstead with the challenge of finding playing time for each, which he said is a good problem to have.
Part of a senior class that has made it to state in every baseball season it has competed, Syring said the accomplishment is “unreal.” But for the players and coaches, there is work still to be done in the postseason as Derby eyes a 6A state title.
“We looked at it as a five game journey, and we completed two,” Olmstead said. “Now, we just gotta wait and see how the match-ups go and who we’re gonna see. Then, the chess match will begin.”
vs. Campus (May 19)
CAMP 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 – 4 4 0
DERBY 0 3 0 1 3 1 x – 8 8 6
W: Ash (DRBY)
L: Rico (CAMP)
2B: Klima, Liston, Seager, Syring, Westerman (DRBY)
RBI: Klima 2, Liston 2, Seager, Syring (DRBY); Vulgamore (CAMP)
vs. Wichita East (May 19)
WEAS 0 0 0 0 0 x x – 0 0 3
DERBY 4 5 0 4 x x x – 13 10 0
W: Seager (DRBY)
L: Waliczek (WEAS)
2B: Syring, M. Thatcher (DRBY)
3B: Knox, Snodgrass (DRBY)
RBI: B. Horn, Knox, Snodgrass, Syring 3, M. Thatcher (DRBY)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.