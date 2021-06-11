AllState BSB 1

Derby’s Coleson Syring rifles a ball back into the infield during state competition, with the senior’s play this season recently earning him a spot on the All-State second team for Class 6A.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Following a 2021 campaign in which the Panthers tied for the second most wins in a season (20) in program history on the way to a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament, the honors kept rolling in for the Derby High School baseball team recently.

With the release of the 6A All-State baseball teams, four Panther players earned recognition. Coleson Syring, Kade Snodgrass, Luke Westerman and Saben Seager all made second team in Class 6A. Full All-State rosters are listed below. 

All-State 6A First Team

C: Alex Birge, SR, Olathe West; Carsan Malan, Blue Valley West

1B: Brock Howard, JR, Washburn Rural

2B:Hunter Vondemkamp, SR, Washburn Rural

3B: Corbin Bassham, JR, Olathe South

SS: Hayden Dyer, SR, Gardner-Edgerton

OF: Grant Strong, SR, Olathe East; Josh Holmes, SR, Shawnee Mission West; Chase Jans, SR, Blue Valley; Tate Gille, SR, Blue Valley

P: Michael Uhler, SR, Lawrence Free State; Carson Ligget, SR, Blue Valley; Ty Blecha, SR, Shawnee Mission Northwest; Brady Beverman, SR, Olathe South; Kasey Crawford, SO, Olathe West

DH: Bryan Bartels, SR, Olathe West

UT: Carlos Vasquez, SR, Lawrence; Jake Sawyer, SR, Blue Valley West

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Scardino, Blue Valley

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grant Strong, SR, Olathe East

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Carson Liggett, SR, Blue Valley

All-State 6A Second Team

C:Brady Patterson, SR, Washburn Rural

1B: Cade Perkins, JR, Manhattan

2B: Akash Ayyadevara, SR, Blue Valley West

3B: Gage Oakley, JR, Wichita Heights

SS: Kade Snodgrass, SR, Derby

OF: Ty Wood, SR, Gardner-Edgerton; Coleson Syring, SR, Derby; Jake McClure, JR, Gardner-Edgerton; Dayne Aschenbrenner, SR, Manhattan

P: Cooper Carlgren, SR, Washburn Rural; Saben Seager, JR, Derby; Andrew Evans, SR, Olathe West; Ryan Borberg, JR, Shawnee Mission Northwest

DH: Braden Dinkel, JR, Manhattan

UT: Luke Westerman, JR, Derby

Luke Westerman slides safely into home plate to score a run during play at the 6A state tournament. Westerman earned second team All-State honors at the utility position.
