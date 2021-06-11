Following a 2021 campaign in which the Panthers tied for the second most wins in a season (20) in program history on the way to a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament, the honors kept rolling in for the Derby High School baseball team recently.
With the release of the 6A All-State baseball teams, four Panther players earned recognition. Coleson Syring, Kade Snodgrass, Luke Westerman and Saben Seager all made second team in Class 6A. Full All-State rosters are listed below.
All-State 6A First Team
C: Alex Birge, SR, Olathe West; Carsan Malan, Blue Valley West
1B: Brock Howard, JR, Washburn Rural
2B:Hunter Vondemkamp, SR, Washburn Rural
3B: Corbin Bassham, JR, Olathe South
SS: Hayden Dyer, SR, Gardner-Edgerton
OF: Grant Strong, SR, Olathe East; Josh Holmes, SR, Shawnee Mission West; Chase Jans, SR, Blue Valley; Tate Gille, SR, Blue Valley
P: Michael Uhler, SR, Lawrence Free State; Carson Ligget, SR, Blue Valley; Ty Blecha, SR, Shawnee Mission Northwest; Brady Beverman, SR, Olathe South; Kasey Crawford, SO, Olathe West
DH: Bryan Bartels, SR, Olathe West
UT: Carlos Vasquez, SR, Lawrence; Jake Sawyer, SR, Blue Valley West
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Scardino, Blue Valley
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grant Strong, SR, Olathe East
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Carson Liggett, SR, Blue Valley
All-State 6A Second Team
C:Brady Patterson, SR, Washburn Rural
1B: Cade Perkins, JR, Manhattan
2B: Akash Ayyadevara, SR, Blue Valley West
3B: Gage Oakley, JR, Wichita Heights
SS: Kade Snodgrass, SR, Derby
OF: Ty Wood, SR, Gardner-Edgerton; Coleson Syring, SR, Derby; Jake McClure, JR, Gardner-Edgerton; Dayne Aschenbrenner, SR, Manhattan
P: Cooper Carlgren, SR, Washburn Rural; Saben Seager, JR, Derby; Andrew Evans, SR, Olathe West; Ryan Borberg, JR, Shawnee Mission Northwest
DH: Braden Dinkel, JR, Manhattan
UT: Luke Westerman, JR, Derby
