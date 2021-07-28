Three Derby baseball players represented the Sunflower State in the High Plains Shootout in Enid, Okla., from July 19-21.
Luke Westerman, Saben Seager and Mitchell Johnson earned spots on the Kansas Select All-Stars Blue team and competed against some of the best players from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. The team finished the showcase with a 2-3 record.
The reigning AVCTL-I Pitcher of the Year and All-State second-team honoree, Seager earned a win in four innings of work with two strikeouts and no earned runs. On the final day of the tournament, Seager displayed his skill with the bat going 1-for-2 at the plate.
Westerman went 5-for-12 with five walks and three runs scored. The All-League first-team second baseman and second-team All-State utility honoree displayed plug and play ability at shortstop, third base, right field and designated hitter.
Mitchell, an All-League second-team pitcher, tossed two innings in the final game of the showcase. All three Panthers will be key pieces returning for their final year of high school, aiming to build off the third-place finish in the 6A state tournament last season.
The shootout provided an opportunity to gain attention from college scouts representing several schools at various levels. Wichita State University, the University of Kansas, and Oklahoma State University were some of the D-I universities in attendance. In addition, Cowley College, Butler, and Hutchinson Community College were represented at the High Plains Shootout. All three Derby players are uncommitted.
Commented