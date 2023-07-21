Officials Shortage

An officials shortage could force football games to be moved in the near future. Around the nation, there have been reports of more officials leaving the trade than those coming in.

“Games without officials is just practice,” said Derby Athletic Director Russell Baldwin. As the state prepares for another high school sports season, the official shortage still looms. Even one of the more populous regions of the Sunflower State is not immune to the shortage, which has become a national trend.

On paper, the drop-off in available officials has been simple. More are getting out of the trade than those coming in. This has sparked research into pinpointing the reasons for the rapid decline. 

