“Games without officials is just practice,” said Derby Athletic Director Russell Baldwin. As the state prepares for another high school sports season, the official shortage still looms. Even one of the more populous regions of the Sunflower State is not immune to the shortage, which has become a national trend.
On paper, the drop-off in available officials has been simple. More are getting out of the trade than those coming in. This has sparked research into pinpointing the reasons for the rapid decline.
“For over a decade, there have been more officials retiring or getting out than new ones starting,” Baldwin said. “Obviously, you have to figure out why that is happening.”
Negative fan, coach and player behavior directed at officials has been in the national spotlight as the primary reason. According to Baldwin, a high school representative on the KSHSAA Board of Directors, the state presented its own research last spring. In the last three years, KSHSAA had interviewed 700 officials across all sports that did not reregister. What they found was that the number one reason was negative behavior.
From the national entities like the National Federations of High Schools or National Interscholastic Athletic Association on down, there has been a major campaign pushing in fan behavior, but it isn’t the only deterrent. Baldwin said the decline can’t solely be attributed to negative behavior. There are plenty of other factors at play, from pay rate, retirement or simple job changes.
“Coming out of the COVID years, the national and state levels were saying that we were going to have to reteach fans how to act and gave us resources for that,” Baldwin said. “I personally haven’t seen a huge change in the way fans are acting regardless of who they are cheering for. There several other factors that go into it.”
Certification requirements have also played a role in a possible decline in registered, primarily in the postseason officials. Before the school year, prospective officials must register with KSHSAA, take a rules test and attend an in-person meeting just to be qualified to officiate regular season games. To be qualified for postseason games, officials need to reregister and go to another in-person meeting. This process does not guarantee a postseason game. There is a selection process for coaches and administrators to select officials, but the pool is only limited to those who completed the added steps.
“What happens is you have 1,000 officials that do the steps to do regular season, but what happens is some officials don’t want to go to another meeting,” Baldwin said. “So that thousand goes down when it comes to the postseason. There are three things that need to happen. There are all these different steps to do postseason; some don’t do the extra things.”
When it comes to the regular season, for Derby and the entire AVCTL-I, the varsity assignments are set by league commissioner Bob Benoit in the spring for the upcoming fall season. The biggest area Baldwin needs to crew is the sub-varsity levels, which has been used as a training ground for potential officials.
The future is uncertain across all varsity sports, and a continued shortage could have a ripple effect on the high school schedule very soon.
“At the end of the day, we have to have officials,” Baldwin said. “Right now, none of us have an answer for it except trying to recruit more individuals to get involved.”
