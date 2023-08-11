Derby alums Anna Arbogast and Mia Starnes were key seniors for Panther swimming last season, and now, the duo will be in unfamiliar waters as coxswains for K-State Rowing. It will be a new journey for the two friends as they will be learning a whole new sport.
Neither athlete has any experience rowing, so it will be a new adventure. The two former Panthers committed to the Wildcats as walk-on athletes this summer and will be heading to Manhattan in mid-August to join their new team.
The two have been friends since Arbogast came to Derby High School in her sophomore year and have spent hours together since. Through classes, practices and competitions, the duo have built a strong bond.
“Mia was the first person I met when I came to Derby in my sophomore year,” Arbogast said. “We have become great friends, and we have swam together for years. It will be nice and fun to do this together.”
Both Starnes and Arbogast said that they are nervous about beginning a new chapter of their academic and athletic careers, but having someone they know doing it at the same time will be extremely helpful.
Manhattan was not the initial destination for either athlete, but the family aspect of the "Little Apple" was a big sell to each of them. Starnes had been dreaming of going to the University of Oklahoma to study meteorology for a long time. She was enrolled and everything, but when she walked the campus in Norman during a visit, it just didn’t feel like home. When she visited K-State, it felt more comfortable. Over time, she talked with the rowing coach and committed and will study engineering.
Arbogast was originally going to the University of Kansas, but she still wanted to do a sport in college. She wanted to do something different than swimming, and when K-State contacted her to row, she was excited. In the fall, she will begin in the pre-dental program. The two will have to work to earn scholarship money, which will keep them motivated to get better.
“I am really happy to do a sport, and it is something to keep me driven and to motivate me,” Starnes said. “As walk-ons, we kind of have to earn our scholarships and I think that is cool because then you really have to work for it.”
In the coxswain position, leadership and communication is crucial. Arbogast and Starnes were leaders for Derby swimming last season en route to a fourth straight AVCTL-I title. On the boat, the coxswain is responsible for several aspects during a regatta. The coxswain is in communication with officials, coaches and her own teammates in her boat during a race. It is a leadership role, and the two Panther athletes have been exposed to leadership opportunities for a long time.
“I know a coxswain takes more of a leadership role, and we got a lot of experience with that last swim season as seniors and state swimmers,” Arbogast said. “It is a lot of responsibility to know what we need to do to win.”
“It was so much more in-depth than I originally thought,” Starnes added. "You really have to be like a coach on the water, know your team and your boat to make adjustments.”
Both are excited to meet the team and enjoy the experience. Starnes and Arbogast have gained the confidence from their high school swimming coach, Jimmy Adams, who has watched these two develop both in the pool and on dry land.
“I’m pumped for them both to continue their athletic careers as D-I rowers,” Adams said. “I think they both have the potential to be great at whatever they put their minds to. If they dedicate themselves to this new endeavor as they did swimming for us, they will be great.”
Arbogast and Starnes are the 14th and 15th Derby alums to be joining the K-State rowing team. Current Director of Facilities at the Derby Recreation Commission, Darcie Parkhurst, was one of the first athletes to participate at K-State rowing once it became an official sport in the 1996-97 season. Parkhurst was a two-time letter winner in 1997 and 1998 for the Wildcats.
It has become a long history of Derby alums who have become rowers for the Wildcats, and the two are ready to get started in the water…in a new capacity. There are not as many coxswains on a roster, so the two are excited to represent Derby as they learn the sport.
“It is cool that we are both going to be coxswains,” Starnes said. “There are not many coxswains on the team, like 10 or less, and it is really special that two coxswains will be representing Derby. We are both super excited to get started.”
