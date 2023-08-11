Mia Starnes and Anna Arborgast

Anna Arbogast (left) and Mia Starnes were key leaders for Derby swimming last season and the two committed to K-State Rowing this summer. The two will be coxswains, which takes leadership and communication. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby alums Anna Arbogast and Mia Starnes were key seniors for Panther swimming last season, and now, the duo will be in unfamiliar waters as coxswains for K-State Rowing. It will be a new journey for the two friends as they will be learning a whole new sport. 

Neither athlete has any experience rowing, so it will be a new adventure. The two former Panthers committed to the Wildcats as walk-on athletes this summer and will be heading to Manhattan in mid-August to join their new team.

1
0
0
0
0