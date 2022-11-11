It was a bittersweet celebration after Derby clinched an eighth-straight Class 6A sectional with a 36-21 win over Washburn Rural on Nov. 11.
The entire Panther roster circled around starting quarterback Brock Zerger who had to be helped off the field with an injury in the third quarter, with the Panthers leading 27-14. Zerger stayed down after taking a hit during a scrum for extra yardage on a quarterback run. The senior had given the Panthers two touchdowns in the game and made a pair of impact throws to keep drives alive throughout the game.
It is heartbreaking to see Brock go down,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Obviously, Brock is a huge part of our offense, but knowing the type of worker and leader he is, it is tough to see him go down like that.”
The Panther offense stalled a bit after losing Zerger, and the Panthers had a turnover on downs at the nine-yard line. It could have easily been a dagger for Derby’s momentum late in the game but the Panther defense turned it into a rallying cry and forced Washburn Rural to punt. Derby recorded a safety with an intentional grounding after a bad snap on a punt to give the Panthers a 29-14 lead.
Junior Braxton Clark shined in his role and gave the Panther offense a much-needed boost with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Nathen Keener to make it 36-14 with nine minutes to go.
“Braxton did good,” Clark said. “I was worried about his confidence in that situation, but I looked into his eyes and knew he was ready to go. I was very proud of the way he stepped up.”
The 36 points scored for the Panthers were the most given up by the Junior Blue since giving up 42 against Wichita East in Week one.
“Obviously, losing Brock it hit us hard," Keener said. "We all love him, but we prepare so well. It is next man up here, and Braxton did his job and threw a huge pass to seal the game. We are so used to going through it, and it doesn’t matter who is in the game.”
Dylan Edwards scored two touchdowns, including a 15-yard run to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive in the opening three minutes of the game. Edwards’ speed and physical running helped Derby keep the offense working. The senior had a 56-yard touchdown run after the Junior Blues tied the game in the first quarter.
The defense stepped up and put pressure on Washburn Rural quarterback Branton DeWeese to set the tone early. Rural used the run game to score 14 points in the first half and was held to a touchdown late in the second half.
“We had struggled to set the tone defensively the last couple of games, so this game was very important to do it,” linebacker Britton Pascual said. “That is how we won; we set the tone and came out with the result.”
Pascual forced DeWeese out of the pocket early and nearly sacked him on the first drive. Pascual was physical and was a big boost of energy for Derby. He continued to make an impact throughout the game, which gave the linebacker group a massive boost.
“Britton is one of best defensive players on the team,” Clark said. “he flies around, makes his reads, and is aggressive. It makes for a pretty dangerous linebacker unit.”
The Panthers will be advancing to the sub-state round with a chance to reach its eighth straight state title. While the coaching staff will get the official word on Zerger early in the week, the team is looking forward to getting a second matchup against Manhattan, who beat the Derby 26-23 at home in Week one.
“We all know that they beat us in the first game, and I told our guys to remember that feeling,” Clark said. “We had to earn a chance to face them again, but they are a talented and well-coached team. We are going to have to play very well, which is what we have done the last couple of weeks.”
