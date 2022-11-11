sectional
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

It was a bittersweet celebration after Derby clinched an eighth-straight Class 6A sectional with a 36-21 win over Washburn Rural on Nov. 11. 

The entire Panther roster circled around starting quarterback Brock Zerger who had to be helped off the field with an injury in the third quarter, with the Panthers leading 27-14. Zerger stayed down after taking a hit during a scrum for extra yardage on a quarterback run. The senior had given the Panthers two touchdowns in the game and made a pair of impact throws to keep drives alive throughout the game.  

PHOTO: Derby wins eighth-straight sectional

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

