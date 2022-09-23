Hutch

A group of Panther defenders swarm a Hutchinson ballcarrier in the 28-21 win on Sept. 23. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

For the second week in a row, the Panthers had the game rest in the final possession. This time, the defense had to play the hero in a 28-21 win over Hutchinson on Sept. 23.

The Salthawks (3-1) used an 11-play drive to set up a fourth and goal at the Derby four-yard line with seven seconds remaining. Hutchinson opted to throw the ball on the game's final play.

PHOTOS: Derby defeats Hutchinson 28-21

1 of 10

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.