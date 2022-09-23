For the second week in a row, the Panthers had the game rest in the final possession. This time, the defense had to play the hero in a 28-21 win over Hutchinson on Sept. 23.
The Salthawks (3-1) used an 11-play drive to set up a fourth and goal at the Derby four-yard line with seven seconds remaining. Hutchinson opted to throw the ball on the game's final play.
Quarterback Nic Lange tried to thread a needle to find his receiver in the end zone. Two Panthers crashed the receiver, which popped the ball into the air. A lone receiver jumped to catch the loose ball, but Miles Wash made a head-up play and ripped the ball away to seal the game.
"I saw linemen were going to go in a pass drop on my pre-snap read, I yelled pass and we executed it well," defensive lineman Leshaon Davis said. "When I saw Miles rip it out of the receiver's hands, I was so excited."
It was a big play for a defense that was on the field for the majority of the fourth quarter. The crew was called upon to make crucial stops down the stretch.
Derby (3-1) forced a turnover on downs with a stop on fourth and short with 6:41 remaining. A Salthawk three and out late in the third quarter set up the eventual game-winning drive.
The Derby offense took that momentum from the defense and marched down the field to score on an eight-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards. It was the lone touchdown of the day for Edwards as the Hutch defense was keyed on him from the start.
Quarterback Brock Zerger displayed his talent with his legs with a career-high three rushing touchdowns. Zerger ran aggressively throughout the game and came up clutch early in the third quarter with a 25-yard run in his final touchdown of the day.
"Brock is special with his legs," head coach Dylan Clark said. "We know every team is going to take Dylan away from the option, so we know Brock will get some carries, and he did a really good job."
The Salthawks took an early in the game, led by two rushing touchdowns by Lange. Hutch held a 21-14 lead at the half after a botched special teams play.
Hutch running back, wide receiver and punter Noah Khokhar dropped the snap on a punt but took a 58-yard run to the end zone to give the Salthawks the lead before the break.
It was a tale of two halves for the Panthers as the defense held the Salthawks scoreless in the second half.
There are several pieces internally that Derby needs to improve on heading into week five. Penalties have been playing a damaging role on both sides of the ball.
The Panthers had a holding call late in the game that killed an offensive drive late in the fourth quarter and a pass interference set up the Salthawks inside the five on the final drive. Getting the small details right will be a big focus at practice this week.
"We are just shooting ourselves in the foot," Clark said. "We had dropped passes and a couple of personal fouls on both sides of the ball that are unacceptable. We have to worry about ourselves and do the little things right. Once we all get on the same page, we'll be better, but it's now midseason, so we need to clean it up."
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
