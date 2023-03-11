The Lady Panthers held Blue Valley to only two points in the second half in the 43-30 win in the Class 6A third-place game on March 11.
Addy Brown wrapped up her illustrious Derby career with a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double to give Derby the upper hand in the ballgame. Jaden Wilson tallied 12 points after being limited by foul trouble in the first two games of the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers struggled to limit Jadyn Wooten in the first quarter and tried various strategies from man-to-man and zone to limit her. The Tigers held a slim 28-22 lead over Derby behind 14 points by Wooten.
Derby has been able to dominate the third quarter this season with slight adjustments. The coaching staff made a decision to put Kyler Demel, Derby’s most aggressive player, on Wooten in the second half. Wooten finished the night with 16 points and was 1-for-10 from the floor in the second half.
“Wooten is a great player, and we tried a lot of different things on her to try to shut her down,” Harrison said. “In the second half, I just put our toughest player, Demel, on Wooten and then have Brown clean anything up in the paint.”
"We knew that [Wooten] was one of the best guards in the state so I knew I had to do my job putting pressure on her," Demel said. "I knew if I got beat, I knew my teammates would help me out."
The Lady Panthers took the lead late in the third quarter during a 17-0 run. Blue Valley’s first points of the half came with 4:37 left in the final quarter. Blue Valley went 1-for-23 in the second half and finished the afternoon shooting 25 percent from the floor.
Derby got balanced scoring throughout the team in the second half and got key baskets from Destiny Smith, Madison Smith and Demel.
“We got offensive pieces, and people step up for us to get points,” Harrison said. “We had that balanced scoring which helped us take over the game.”
Going into the game, Derby wanted to dominate the battle on the boards. Led by Brown, the Lady Panthers outrebounded Blue Valley 36-25 and had 18 points in the paint.
After losing four of five starters from last season, the Lady Panthers surpassed its expectations of many with a third-place finish. The Lady Panthers will return most of its roster that now has built some state experience and have had the opportunity to learn under Brown.
“It feels great to leave Derby on a good note,” Brown said. “It is really cool to get a younger group to this moment. Now they have dreams of coming back. A lot of people doubted us this year, but we believed in ourselves, and we accomplished so much.”
BLUE VALLEY 11 17 0 2 — 30
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 19; J. Wilson, 12; D. Smith, 5; Ky. Demel, 4; M. Smith, 3.
TIGERS: Wooten, 16; Sogard, 6; C. Bax; E. Bax, 3.
