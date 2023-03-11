GGG state BB

Addy Brown hugs Jaden Wilson after the 43-30 win over Blue Valley in the Class 6A third-place game on March 11.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The Lady Panthers held Blue Valley to only two points in the second half in the 43-30 win in the Class 6A third-place game on March 11. 

Addy Brown wrapped up her illustrious Derby career with a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double to give Derby the upper hand in the ballgame. Jaden Wilson tallied 12 points after being limited by foul trouble in the first two games of the state tournament.

