Another busy week was nothing for the Derby girls swim team to deal with, as the Panthers started the week with a runner-up finish in Newton and then claimed the team title at the Wichita North Invitational over the weekend.
“The girls are taking full advantage of the opportunities that they are getting,” said DHS coach Jimmy Adams. “I think they are really coming into form as a whole and we should be in a great position to be competitive at the league and state meet.”
Relays continue to be a strength for the team, with top three finishes in five of six opportunities over the past week. That included the 200 yard freestyle relay team turning in a state-qualifying time (something all three relay teams have now accomplished).
Individually, Elizabeth Barclay claimed the lone first-place finish on the week, taking the top spot in the 500 yard freestyle at Newton. However, a number of Derby swimmers claimed runner-up finishes, including fellow sophomore Mia Dreiling taking second behind Barclay in the 500 yard freestyle at Newton and also in the 100 yard backstroke at Wichita North. Both have been strong contributors even in their first varsity season at Derby High.
“They help lead the team by example at practices and meets. They each are encouraging to our less experienced athletes and eager to swim whatever events we need them to,” Adams said. “They are definitely making up for losing out on their freshmen year.”
Other young swimmers are stepping up as well, like Izzy McCabe, Anna Arbogast, Tori Rogers, Mia Starnes and Rylie Miller.
Adams also highlighted the divers for strong performances in the past week, with Ana Self taking second at both meets. Laci Simon also notched new personal bests in two events, while the team overall showed its versatility at the Newton meet in particular.
“We had the girls all swim new events from what they are used to, and we nearly came away with the victory,” Adams said. “This should show the girls and the league that we have a very deep and diverse group of swimmers that can compete in all of the events.”
Senior leaders like Sophia DiGregorio, Danielle Wheeler and “unsung hero” Heily Monge also continue to pave the way and with the entire team coming together, as evidenced in the Panthers’ first-place finish at Wichita North, Adams noted his team is in good position as the postseason approaches.
“I think another big win really helps give the girls confidence and allows them to see that all the early mornings and late evening workouts have been working and that we are on the right track headed into the last half of the season,” Adams said. “With one month to go until league, we should be firing on cylinders for the postseason.”
Newton Invitational (April 13)
200 yard medley relay
3. Derby A, 2:03.97
7. Derby B, 2:16.35
200 yard freestyle
6. Anna Arbogast, 2:25.16
200 yard IM
3. Emery Squires, 2:33.5
6. Marlee Moeder, 2:42.42
7. Sophia DiGregorio, 2:45.08
50 yard freestyle
6. Mia Dreiling, 27.24
1 meter diving
2. Ana Self, 174.15
5. Alexis Stanton, 143.15
6. Danielle Wheeler, 132.85
100 yard butterfly
6. Anna Arbogast, 1:14.15
7. Laci Simon, 1:14.76
11. Heily Monge, 1:27.9
100 yard freestyle
7. Sophia DiGregorio, 1:01.35
12. Emery Squires, 1:05.29
500 yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Barclay, 6:01.9
2. Mia Dreling, 6:07.41
9. Rylie Miller, 7:08.38
200 yard freestyle relay
2. Derby, 1:51.37
100 yard backstroke
9. Laci Simon, 1:13.29
100 yard breaststroke
5. Elizabeth Barclay, 1:22.48
6. Marlee Moeder, 1:24.37
7. Heily Monge, 1:26.61
400 yard freestyle relay
11. Derby, 4:53.62
TEAM SCORES
1. Andover, 236
2. Derby, 225
3. McPherson, 206
4. Salina Central, 137
5. Valley Center, 129
6. Newton, 108
7. Salina South, 82
8. Buhler, 79
9. Hutchinson, 64
10. Circle, 57
11. Marion, 47
12. El Dorado, 11
13. Rose Hill, 2
Wichita North Invitational (April 17)
200 yard medley relay
2. Derby A, 2:05.21
10. Derby B, 2:19.76
11. Derby C, 2:36.94
200 yard freestyle
5. Elizabeth Barclay, 2:13.89
7. Laci Simon, 2:16.3
200 yard IM
4. Emery Squires, 2:32.99
6. Izzy McCabe, 2:33.49
8. Anna Arbogast, 2:39.15
12. Rylie Miller, 2:51.24
50 yard freestyle
9. Sophia DiGregorio, 28.44
12. Marlee Moeder, 28.99
1 meter diving
2. Ana Self, 339
4. Lexi Silva, 283.45
5. Alexis Stanton, 273.25
6. Danielle Wheeler, 258.05
100 yard butterfly
3. Elizabeth Barclay, 1:06.82
4. Sophia DiGregorio, 1:07.45
10. Heily Monge, 1:24.2
11. Tori Rogers, 1:27.75
100 yard freestyle
4. Mia Dreiling, 58.97
500 yard freestyle
5. Emery Squires, 6:12.17
8. Rylie Miller, 6:55.86
11. Hannah Hessman, 7:16.48
200 yard freestyle relay
2. Derby A, 1:50.78
7. Derby B, 1:56.23
12. Derby C, 2:12.67
100 yard backstroke
2. Mia Dreiling, 1:06.25
5. Laci Simon, 1:11.12
11. Marlee Moeder, 1:16.64
100 yard breststroke
4. Izzy McCabe, 1:17.57
5. Anna Arbogast, 1:17.81
400 yard freestyle relay
3. Derby A, 4:11.90
8. Derby B, 5:04.98
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 269
2. Bishop Carroll, 207
3. Garden City, 144
4. Wichita Trinity, 122
5. Andover, 119
6. Wichita Heights, 114
7. Valley Center, 102
8. Wichita Northwest, 82
9. Wichita North, 79
10. Wichita Collegiate, 52
11. Wichita Independent, 25
12. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 23
13. Wichita Southeast, 4
