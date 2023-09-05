Piper Hula Cross Country

Piper Hula took 11th overall at the Great Bend Invitational on Aug. 31. The coaching staff saw progress throughout the team in the opening meet of the season. 

Derby cross country opened the season at the Great Bend Invitational on Aug. 31. The young team showed improvement from last season, and the coaching staff can use the splits from the meet and use them to drive the workouts. 

“I think we ran better out there than we did last year,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “Just having that year of experience under their belt. They knew the course a little bit better and how to run it. Times were a lot better for us as a team. We still have some work to do, but we are a young team and just getting back into the swing of things.”

