Derby cross country opened the season at the Great Bend Invitational on Aug. 31. The young team showed improvement from last season, and the coaching staff can use the splits from the meet and use them to drive the workouts.
“I think we ran better out there than we did last year,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “Just having that year of experience under their belt. They knew the course a little bit better and how to run it. Times were a lot better for us as a team. We still have some work to do, but we are a young team and just getting back into the swing of things.”
Derby cross county has had a mentality of steady progress to the postseason throughout the last few seasons. The opening meet provides an opportunity to get run times on paper to build from the rest of the season. The big emphasis is making sure athletes stay healthy and not overreach too early in the year.
“Some teams come out firing on all cylinders,” Adams said. “We did that one year, then we fizzled out so hard at the end of the season. We have a different approach to building throughout the season. It was a good place to start something that we will be able to build from.”
Adams said the training leading up to the opening meet was productive, and the team was receptive to making adjustments when needed, even if it was to dial down their workloads. The times recorded in the first few weeks of practice were good stepping stones for the performance of the first meet.
The course at Lake Barton is a good trek to help runners ease into the season and a good test of that preparation in the preseason.
“It is a pretty flat course, has a steady incline and is a good test of their fitness,” Adams said. “The racing strategies will come along as they get older and as the season goes along, but it is a good test. It is not a brutal course; it is kind of fast, and we got some good numbers.
Piper Hula placed 11th for a girls squad that was missing varsity runners due to illness. Hula was just six seconds away from cracking the top 10, finishing at 21:21.60.
Lucas Kreutzer led the boys team with a 27th-place overall finish. It was a vast improvement from his opening race at Great Bend last season, and he easily broke the 20-minute mark at 18:12.00. Adams said the rest of the group finished in a pack, which will be something that the coaching staff can work with as the season goes on. Four of the seven runners who accumulated points for the Panthers finished inside 50-58.
“The group of four boys behind them all came through together,” Adams said. “It was a little farther back than I would have liked, but that is something that we can work with. Overall, we ran better in the opening meet than last year, so it was a good start.”
Derby won’t have much time to reflect on the meet numbers as the team will be back in action for the Emporia meet on Sept. 9.
Great Bend Invitational (Aug. 31)
1. Kaleb Glazier (Maize)16:18.11
2. Kailyn Munoz (Garden City)16:30.00
3. Layne Whisler (Buhler)16:40.50
4. Kaden Lohrentz (Buhler)16:50.40
5. Dustin Stephenson (Bishop Carroll)16:57.10
6. Cesar Pavia (Liberal)17:01.00
7. Trevor Fry (Garden City)17:03.20
8. Hayden Nemechek (Garden City)17:03.60
9. Caleb Muehler (McPherson)17:04.91
10. Caiden Unruh (Maize)17:07.40
27. Lucas Kreutzer (Derby)18:12.00
50. Landen Tucker (Derby)18:55.20
54. Lucas Lyman (Derby)19:04.70
57. James Lyman (Derby)19:20.10
58. Ben Perry (Derby)19:21.10
89. Jeremiah Johnson (Derby)20:37.00
94. Wyatt Thompson (Derby)20:56.70
100. Rowan Ake (Derby)21:29.10
108. Robbie Ashurst (Derby)21:56.80
109. Carson McCracken (Derby)22:03.80
1. Katelyn Rupe (Salina Central)17:41.90
2. Kaylie Shultz (Salina Central)18:20.90
3. Addy Nicholson (Great Bend)19:55.40
4. Arely Maldonado (Hays)20:08.70
5. Marissa Boone (Great Bend)20:12.60
6. Brooke Martin (Bishop Carroll)20:17.70
7. Makenzie Premer (Great Bend)20:22.70
8. Eliana Beckham (Great Bend)20:58.60
9. Sienna Smith (Great Bend)21:01.50
10. Sofia Wendell (Bishop Carroll)21:15.20
11. Piper Hula (Derby)21:21.60
50. Eilyannis Monge (Derby)23:48.70
72. Ellison Beran (Derby)24:54.40
75. Brittyn Williams (Derby)25:20.00
83. Ellie McCracken (Derby)26:14.40
85. Brooke Downs (Derby)26:53.10
87. Dakota Rotramel (Derby)27:59.80
88. Linet Leong-Meza (Derby)28:01.30
