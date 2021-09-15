Derby HS logo

Derby cross country finished inside the top 10 in both the boys and girls races in Emporia on Sept. 11. The girl’s squad took a fourth-place finish while the boy’s team finished with a combined eighth-place result.

Katie Hazen led the girls with a seventh-place finish with a 19:55.7 time. Vivian Kalb took a 20th overall finish with a 20:39.2 time. The Panther girls combined for a score of 149 to take fourth in the event. Manhattan blew by the competition with an overall score of 63.

Ethan Hock led the boy’s squad with a time of 17:15.5 and an 18th overall finish. His brother Austin Hock was slightly behind with a 25th place finish. The boys finished with an overall score of 213. Olathe East took the boy’s race with an overall score of 46, nearly 28 points above the second-place team.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Hope Jackson (Bishop Carroll) - 19:21.5

2. Landon Forbes (Bishop Carroll) - 19:37.6

3. Addie Curtis (Kaupan-Mt. Carmel) - 19:41.6

4. Gabbi Armento (Olathe East) - 19:46.4

5. Rebekah Pickering (Manhattan) 19:49.6

7. Katie Hazen (Derby) - 19:55.7

20. Vivian Kalb (Derby) - 20:39.2

31. Haley McComb (Derby) - 21:26.9

37. Abigail Monaghan (Derby) - 21:53.0

69. Lexi Silva (Derby) - 23:08.6

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Manhattan - 63

2. Olathe East - 70

3. Bishop Carroll - 70

4. Derby - 149

5. Emporia - 158

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 166

7. Andover - 180

8. Junction City - 183

9. Spring Hill - 203

10. Basehor-Linwood - 242

11. Hutchinson - 270

12. Andover Central - 328

13. Anderson County - 350

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Carter Stewart (Olathe East) - 15:50.4

2. Tyler Atkins (Junction City) - 16:10.5

3. Cole Waymire (Bishop Carroll) - 16:24.7

4. Ben Mosier (Manhattan) 16:40.7

5. Landon Knopp (Manhattan) - 16:50.2

18. Ethan Hock (Derby) - 17:15.5

25. Austin Hock (Derby) - 17:32.5

42. Evan Franke (Derby) - 18:10.4

65. Issac Brown (Derby) - 19:05.9

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Olathe East - 46

2. Manhattan - 74

3. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel - 123

4. Bishop Carroll - 129

5. Junction City - 193

6. Andover - 198

7. Maize - 200

8. Derby - 213

9. Wichita East - 216

10. Spring Hill - 220

11. Campus - 234

12. Emporia - 244

13. Basehor-Linwood - 344

14. Anderson County - 344

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

