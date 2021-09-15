Derby cross country finished inside the top 10 in both the boys and girls races in Emporia on Sept. 11. The girl’s squad took a fourth-place finish while the boy’s team finished with a combined eighth-place result.
Katie Hazen led the girls with a seventh-place finish with a 19:55.7 time. Vivian Kalb took a 20th overall finish with a 20:39.2 time. The Panther girls combined for a score of 149 to take fourth in the event. Manhattan blew by the competition with an overall score of 63.
Ethan Hock led the boy’s squad with a time of 17:15.5 and an 18th overall finish. His brother Austin Hock was slightly behind with a 25th place finish. The boys finished with an overall score of 213. Olathe East took the boy’s race with an overall score of 46, nearly 28 points above the second-place team.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Hope Jackson (Bishop Carroll) - 19:21.5
2. Landon Forbes (Bishop Carroll) - 19:37.6
3. Addie Curtis (Kaupan-Mt. Carmel) - 19:41.6
4. Gabbi Armento (Olathe East) - 19:46.4
5. Rebekah Pickering (Manhattan) 19:49.6
7. Katie Hazen (Derby) - 19:55.7
20. Vivian Kalb (Derby) - 20:39.2
31. Haley McComb (Derby) - 21:26.9
37. Abigail Monaghan (Derby) - 21:53.0
69. Lexi Silva (Derby) - 23:08.6
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Manhattan - 63
2. Olathe East - 70
3. Bishop Carroll - 70
4. Derby - 149
5. Emporia - 158
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 166
7. Andover - 180
8. Junction City - 183
9. Spring Hill - 203
10. Basehor-Linwood - 242
11. Hutchinson - 270
12. Andover Central - 328
13. Anderson County - 350
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Carter Stewart (Olathe East) - 15:50.4
2. Tyler Atkins (Junction City) - 16:10.5
3. Cole Waymire (Bishop Carroll) - 16:24.7
4. Ben Mosier (Manhattan) 16:40.7
5. Landon Knopp (Manhattan) - 16:50.2
18. Ethan Hock (Derby) - 17:15.5
25. Austin Hock (Derby) - 17:32.5
42. Evan Franke (Derby) - 18:10.4
65. Issac Brown (Derby) - 19:05.9
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Olathe East - 46
2. Manhattan - 74
3. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel - 123
4. Bishop Carroll - 129
5. Junction City - 193
6. Andover - 198
7. Maize - 200
8. Derby - 213
9. Wichita East - 216
10. Spring Hill - 220
11. Campus - 234
12. Emporia - 244
13. Basehor-Linwood - 344
14. Anderson County - 344
