Like many growing up in Derby, football was always the focus for a young Christian Crawford. After joining track and field at Derby North Middle School, Crawford saw potential in the blocks. However, it wasn’t until his junior season that his passion for track was ignited.
“I ran track since seventh grade at DNMS, and I didn’t think much about it because I was focused on football because I have played since kindergarten,” Crawford said. “Then when COVID hit, I really started focusing on track during my junior season… I have improved since my freshman year, and I have really been focusing on it.”
Crawford has had to rebuild his starting position, but in the end, it has been one of the biggest improvements because has been running relaxed.
“For one, I redid my whole blocks from the ground up,” Crawford said. “I worked for a long time on it and my form at the start and had to reinvent that. Then another thing was I was running really stiff. I ran so muscled up, and it is so hard just to learn how to relax because people don’t realize that if you relax, you run faster, and it is really hard to do that.”
Crawford followed several teammates and head coach Cedric Shell to the Shocker Track Club, where he was able to compete and learn with some of the top talent in the state. He said that he learned a lot during the indoor track season, and it has helped him run his own race and stop overthinking. This season, he hit his personal best with a 100-meter sprint of 10.80.
This year’s group of seniors have been big advocates for Derby track and Crawford helped develop the team motto: Change the Culture. In his time as a Panther, he had seen that the involvement in track dwindles among upperclassmen and said that since Shell took over last season, there has been a massive turnaround in Panther track.
“We really wanted to change the culture because the culture of Derby track has been lacking,” Crawford said. “Cedric has really turned it around, and I hope it continues after I leave.”
According to Crawford, Shell has been a track-first coach, encourages his team to put in work beyond the spring and emphasizes the team side of track which has paid dividends, especially for the boys team.
“Since I can remember, we have never really been good at track on the boys side,” Crawford said. “We have just made a real turnaround, and we are really team-oriented. It isn’t about the individual; it is about making sure everybody is doing the warmups every day, doing our two laps even though they suck. It has just been different this year; we had a goal to win the league.”
The boys team won the league title in Salina on May 13, which was a huge win for the program. Crawford said that there are now a lot of athletes coming out for track and have a wide range of talents from the jumps, throws, distance and sprints.
Crawford was looking forward to the 4x100 relay team that had to be rebuilt, but unfortunate circumstances disqualified the team from competing at regionals.
In the 2021 season, Crawford said that the team was pretty good and satisfied with their times, which made him excited for his senior season. However, the relay crew had an unfortunate injury to Derek Hubbard, followed by a torn hip by Demariae Baker late in the season, which left Crawford and Mason Madrigal searching for a team.
The duo added Brock Zerger to the squad before Dylan Edwards stepped in after the injury to Baker just before the league meet.
Derby broke the league meet record in the relay with a time of 42.51 after only one week of practice. Crawford believed that the team could have had a chance to not only beat the school record of 42.11 but take state in the event.
Despite the controversy with the 4x100 relay team, Crawford qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a first place finish and was one of several Panthers to reach the state meet.
“The meet went fairly well,” Shell said. “We are sending quite a few to state on both sides, but there is still work to do.”
The boys are sending competitors in six events to the state meet. Mikell Hamilton took first in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
Madrigal will be joining Crawford in the 100-meter and qualified in the 200-meter with a time of 23.32. Deshon Reynolds continued his dominant season in the field events with triple and high jumps qualifications.
Leshon Davis is the lone thrower for the Panthers and will compete in the shot put. The 4x800 relay team of Tyler Ring, Austin Hock, Ethan Hock and Jarron King punched their ticket to state with a third-place finish.
The hurdles events and relay teams highlighted the girls regional with top finishes by Mayciee Bell, Chloe Igo and Rylan Syring. Bell took first in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Igo completed the Derby sweep with a first-place finish in the 300m hurdles.
Syring finished third in the 100m hurdles but also qualified in the long jump and was a part of a 4x100 relay team (Syring, Maddie Snowbarger, Bell, Igo) that quailed for the state meet.
The 4x800 team (Vivian Kalb, Haley McComb, Abigail Monaghan and Piper Hula) and the 4x400 relay squad (Eliyanas Monge, Igo, Maryn Archer and Hula) also punched tickets to State. As a freshman, Hula will be competing in the 400-meter after taking second at regionals.
The state meet will be hosted at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University from May 27-28.
Class 6A Regional Results (May 19)
BOYS
100-meter
1. Christian Crawford 10.82
3. Mason Madrigal 10.93
200-meter
4. Mason Madrigal 23.32
110-meter hurdles
1. Mikell Hamilton 15.25
300-meter hurdles
1. Mikell Hamilton 40.87
4x800 relay
3. Derby 8:26.27
High jump
4. Deshon Reynolds 5-10.00
Triple jump
2. Deshon Reynolds 45-01.00
Shot put
4. Leshawn Davis 47-00.75
GIRLS
400-meter
2. Piper Hula 59.34
100-meter hurdles
1. Mayciee Bell 16.14
3. Rylan Syring 16.89
300-meter hurdles
1. Chloe Igo 47.73
3. Mayciee Bell 48.12
4x100 relay
4. Derby 50.84
4x400 relay
1. Derby 4:07.39
4x800 relay
1. Derby 9:56.55
Long jump
4. Rylan Syring 16-11.50
