Derby defeated Salina South in a dominating 63-0 performance on Sept. 8. It’s time to look at a pair of key observations from an offense that showed potential and a defense that provided the first shutout since 2019.
Derby reestablished the read-option, showed its depth in the backfield
The Panther offense went back to basics, working to establish an authoritative run game early with the read-option. The gameplan certainly worked as Derby had 349 rushing yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns with four different players, but the most positive sign for the Panthers was getting quarterback Braxton Clark involved in the ground game. Clark rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns with a 63-yard score. Having the read-option readily available out of the backfield was the missing piece in the week one loss to Manhattan, where the Panthers had 58 yards rushing. The read-option was effective for the Panthers in the win over Salina South, as was evident in Clark’s second score of the night, where he sold the handoff and was not touched on a 13-yard score. This is a huge credit to the offensive line for limiting the Salina South activity in the backfield. There is no doubt that Clark can throw with accuracy, but having him as a dual threat expands the offensive schemes.
Alongside Derek Hubbard’s 136-yard, three-touchdown night, the Panthers were able to display some of the underclassman talent in both freshman running back Arieus Finley and sophomore quarterback Krystain Dorsey. Finley has started to emerge as the number two back and had six carries for 95 yards with two touchdowns. The freshman was used twice for 24 yards in week one, but the home opener provided space for him to get reps. He showed potential to carry some of the weight of the running back workload this season. Dorsey had a brief stint at quarterback and scored on a tough four-yard run where he took contact from four Salina South defenders at the goal line. He should get an opportunity to get more opportunities, but he looked comfortable with the read option.
The Panther defense was united, physical and great on third down
In the season opener, the Panthers gave up a pair of touchdowns on third down situations, including the 65-yard touchdown run that sealed the 33-19 Manhattan win. The Derby defense held Salina South to 4-for-14 on third downs and 0-for-6 on fourth downs. The defensive line was creating pressure more of the night, the linebackers cleaned up the mess, and the secondary was relentless to force drops. Outside of one drive in the first quarter that featured a pair of Derby penalties, a vast majority of Cougar drives stalled without getting the ball past midfield. Salina South finished the night with just 57 yards of total offense.
Mason Hopper, Britton Pascual and Peyton Neptune were consistently making good reads and disrupting plays early. The trio was not backing down from much contact, providing some much-needed swagger to the defense.
Derby got to throw in more of its backups into the game, which always creates depth. That will be important to have as players pick up the usual injuries through a gritty regular season. The Panthers already got a taste of the injury bug with an ankle injury to defensive end John Gadwood in the second defensive drive of the game.
The defense looked much more physical in week two, and there was already vast improvement. It is hard to be too picky after a defense gets a shutout, and plenty of momentum can be found in a win like that.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
