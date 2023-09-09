VS SALINA SOUTH

The Derby defense held Salina South to 57 yards of total offense in the 63-0 win on Sept. 8. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby defeated Salina South in a dominating 63-0 performance on Sept. 8. It’s time to look at a pair of key observations from an offense that showed potential and a defense that provided the first shutout since 2019.

Derby reestablished the read-option, showed its depth in the backfield

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0