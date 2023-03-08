Head coach Dan Harrison knew he had untapped potential on his Derby girls basketball squad and was excited to see who would step up for the Lady Panthers. Fresh off a disappointing 40-23 loss to Washburn Rural in the 2022 Class 6A state championship, the team said goodbye to four of the five starters and a pair of key pieces off the bench. This left Addy Brown and Destiny Smith as the two returners that had the biggest chunk of varsity minutes.
Despite the entirely new roster, the goals of making the state tournament were the same as usual. The team proved to doubters that the Lady Panther program is alive and well by clinching its eighth-straight trip to Koch Arena for the state tourney.
It took a bit of time for every player to find their role as the Lady Panthers came out a little timid in the opening game of the season on Dec. 2. Derby struggled shooting the ball and was leaning on Brown to do the majority of the work in a 41-32 loss on the road against Blue Valley Northwest.
The trust started to build out of the opening loss, and Derby responded and reached the winter break with a 5-1 record, including a crucial 44-35 league win over Maize South on Dec. 20.
The break gave the Lady Panthers the time to come together and start to define each player’s role for the team, which helped Derby in the second half of the season. Out of the break, the Lady Panthers dominated Campus with a 67-15 victory in Haysville. After defeating Newton 55-28 on Jan. 10, the Lady Panthers entered their biggest test of the season against undefeated Hutchinson on Jan. 17. Derby made a statement that they could be a state-caliber team with a 57-23 win over the Salthawks. Smith had a scoring outburst in the win with a 21-point night.
With an 8-1 record, the Lady Panthers entered the Glacier’s Edge Tournament feeling confident they could leave Emporia with a tournament win. Derby took care of Shawnee Mission East in a 61-23 win but dropped its second game of the year to Topeka Seaman in a 45-39 loss. The Lady Panthers clinched third in the tournament with a 50-33 win over Wichita Heights.
Out of the tournament, the coaching staff saw that creating more depth would be beneficial down the stretch of the season. The team got the opportunity out of the midseason tournament with five-straight games against sub-.500 teams.
Maize was the first to experience the newfound depth of the Lady Panthers as Derby saw every player on its varsity roster score a basket in the 66-15 win on Jan. 31. Brown also recorded a triple-double in the win.
The Lady Panthers started to get quality minutes from their younger players and give sophomore Carsen Carpenter some significant minutes, which helped build confidence each time out.
Derby continued to roll through its schedule with dominating wins over Salina Central, Salina South, Newton and Campus.
The two biggest challenges of the season came with road tests against Maize South and Hutchinson in back-to-back games. Smith scored 26 points with six threes against the Mavericks on Feb. 17 to extend the Derby winning streak in a 54-32 win over Maize South. It was a tightly contested opening half, but the Lady Panthers locked down defensively in the second half, allowing only 12 points.
Jaden Wilson was key in the AVCTL-I clinching win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21. Wilson was one of three players to score double-digits with 10 points in a 35-16 win. Points were hard to come by in the opening quarter as the Salthawks kept the ball out of the Panthers’ hands with long possessions. The Lady Panthers held a 10-9 advantage at halftime. Derby opened the second half with a 15-1 run to take the season sweep of the Salthawks.
Brown scored a career-high 32 points in the 59-29 win over Maize on senior night. The win locked up the top seed in the Class 6A West region, giving the Lady Panthers a matchup against winless Lawrence Free State in the first round of the playoffs.
Avery Kelley scored a career-high nine points as Derby completed an 80-9 thrashing of Lawrence Free State on March 1. The Lady Panthers opened the game with a 19-2 run in the first quarter and never relented to set up a face-off with Wichita East in the sub-state championship. Kallie Rickords had one of her best games of her sophomore season in the 57-29 win over the Blue Aces. Rickords scored a career-high eight points in the state tournament-clinching win.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
