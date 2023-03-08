Lady Panther season recap

The Lady Panthers celebrate after defeating Wichita East 57-29 in the sub-state championship to send Derby to the state tournament for the eighth-straight season.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Head coach Dan Harrison knew he had untapped potential on his Derby girls basketball squad and was excited to see who would step up for the Lady Panthers. Fresh off a disappointing 40-23 loss to Washburn Rural in the 2022 Class 6A state championship, the team said goodbye to four of the five starters and a pair of key pieces off the bench. This left Addy Brown and Destiny Smith as the two returners that had the biggest chunk of varsity minutes.

Despite the entirely new roster, the goals of making the state tournament were the same as usual. The team proved to doubters that the Lady Panther program is alive and well by clinching its eighth-straight trip to Koch Arena for the state tourney.

