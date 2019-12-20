12-25-19 alex conn_color.jpg
COURTESY OF DAMIEN MATMANIVONG/DHS

Senior offensive lineman Alex Conn signed his letter of intent to Nebraska on Wednesday, December 18 at Derby High School. At the signing were; front row: mother Shelly Roberts, Alex Conn, stepfather Scott Roberts. Back row: Father Rick Conn, stepmother Erin Conn, brother Dylan Conn, Derby head coach Brandon Clark, offensive line coach Chris Pinaire.

