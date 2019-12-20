Senior offensive lineman Alex Conn signed his letter of intent to Nebraska on Wednesday, December 18 at Derby High School. At the signing were; front row: mother Shelly Roberts, Alex Conn, stepfather Scott Roberts. Back row: Father Rick Conn, stepmother Erin Conn, brother Dylan Conn, Derby head coach Brandon Clark, offensive line coach Chris Pinaire.
Conn signs his letter of intent for Nebraska
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
