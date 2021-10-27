As the center of one of the biggest offensive lines Derby has ever seen, senior Dylan Conn is in the middle of all the action.
With a 6'4", 290-pound frame, Conn has developed into a dominant offensive lineman for the Panthers, and he has gained a lot of experience throughout his career. Since starting football in second grade, Conn has remained a key lineman on all of his teams.
That experience has been crucial for the Panthers as all starting linemen from last season returned, which also opens up the playbook.
According to Conn, having all linemen back from last season has been a huge advantage for Derby this season because they all know their strengths and have a solid knowledge of the playbook.
“We are able to expand the playbook a lot more,” Conn said. “We can just have fun now, relax and just have a good time.”
The offensive line takes pride in the “hoggies” nickname that has been given to them.
“Dylan [Edwards] tells us that it is because we are fat,” Conn said. “But we are totally fine with it. It is just a fun nickname they gave us a while ago, so there’s nothing wrong with it.”
The offensive linemen have created a pancake chain, which is a bottle of syrup on a chain that goes to the lineman with the most pancake blocks in a game. Conn earned the chain in the week five win over Hutchinson.
This season, the Panthers have scored 13 touchdowns inside the five-yard line, and Conn has been a crucial part of the push to get the score.
“It is very exciting,” Conn said. “I get to do my thing, and then the runner is just sitting there right behind all of us and it is just really cool.”
Derby also has the ability to score from any spot on the field with 12 touchdowns over 50 yards. Edwards has been the leader in the category with 10 this season. Seeing Edwards reach the second level is an exciting aspect for Conn and the offensive line.
“It’s exciting because whenever I am blocking my guy, and I see him running, I just put my hands up and start running down the field with him,” Conn said.
As the center in the trenches, Conn has the difficult task of snapping the ball while also having to prepare to block his assignment. Conn and the rest of the “hoggies” make it look easier than it is.
“You have to focus on the snap, getting your guy and knowing the play at the same time,” Conn said. “Which is a little more difficult, but everyone has a difficult job.”
Conn gets some exposure to college-level practices in communication with his brother Alex, who is currently playing football at Nebraska. Alex was a former offensive lineman for the Panthers.
“Probably five times a week, I’ll get on the phone with him and talk to him about practice and games, and he will tell me about his practices and all that,” Conn said.
As far as college attention for Dylan, he is still waiting on the right opportunity and believes that it is coming.
Conn credited the coaching staff for aiding in the tradition of a dominant offensive line core at Derby.
“We just have a great coaching staff,” Conn said. “Coach Clark is always there for us. If we mess up or have a question, he is always available to talk. The same goes for coach Pinaire; we can always text or call him anytime.”
As the postseason begins, the Panthers are seeking the eighth state title in program history and its fourth straight title, which would set the senior class apart as the only class to be a part of championship teams throughout high school.
“It would be really great for our seniors,” Conn said. “Derby has never won four straight before, so it would be a very awesome experience.”
