Derby Volleyball is building some solid momentum heading into the back half of the season. The Panthers captured the Maize Tournament and swept the Maize South Triangular.
Led by seniors Tatum Boettjer and Adi Igo and sophomore Addy Foster, the Panthers started to gain some momentum after making a switch in the rotation.
“We changed the lineup to a 5-1 rotation rather than a 6-2,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “It has allowed more flow in the game, and there is just more consistency and the momentum is just better. We are just running one setter instead of two,” Kraus said.
The Panthers (11-6) won the Maize Tournament on Sept. 18 with a (25-12, 23-25, 25-19) win over Eisenhower in the championship match.
Following an early sweep of Kapaun Mt. Carmel (25-21, 25-21) in the first match of the day, Derby was forced to fight an uphill battle after losing to Valley Center in three sets (21-25, 25-18, 26-28) and a loss to Maize in two sets (23-25, 20-25).
“We kind of had a rough morning at Maize,” Kraus said. “I think it was a lack of focus, but we made it into the top bracket, and we just played a lot better in the afternoon. We were just more consistent.”
After reaching the gold bracket on a tiebreaker, it set up a matchup with Hutchinson, a team that had not lost a match all season. The Panthers advanced to the championship match after defeating the Salthawks in three sets (25-20, 20-25, 25-22).
“I thought we were in better shape both physically and mentally than both Hutchinson and Eisenhower in the afternoon,” Kraus said. “We had much better focus and more energy than both of those teams. Both matches went three sets, which is brutal in and of itself.”
Derby continued the momentum from the weekend into the Maize South Triangular on Sept. 21 and pounced on Maize South, defeating the Mavericks (25-18, 12-25, 25-22) in three sets.
“I think the weekend success gave the girls some confidence in themselves, especially the younger girls,” Kraus said. “Seeing that we can beat teams like Hutchinson and there wasn’t any reason why we couldn’t beat Maize South, a team that kind of lit us up last time we played them. So we came out, and we were not intimidated.”
The Panthers rounded out the tri with a (20-25, 25-15, 25-19) win over Campus to give Derby more momentum heading into the back half of the year.
With four underclassmen on the team, Kraus praised sophomore Avery Kelley and freshman Lily Waters for the adjustment to the varsity level.
“Kelley and Waters are starting to get it,” Kraus said. “Playing varsity, it is such a fast-paced game compared to JV or middle school and things are clicking well for them, so that is helping us, too.”
According to Kraus, maintaining a strong mental focus and making adjustments throughout a match are the critical aspects that the squad needs to work on.
The Panthers have a favorable end of the season with three straight home events to end the year but will have to wait until Oct. 9 to play in their home gym.
“I have never had a season where we didn’t play at home until the middle of October,” Kraus said. “...It will be nice to have some home-court advantage. It is nice to play away from home to start the season just to work some things out before you play in front of your home crowd, but this is a long time to go without playing at home.”
