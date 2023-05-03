When Sara Portela is not on the field, you can still hear her supporting her teammates in the dugout. Whether at the plate, in the field or the dugout, Portela always embraces whatever role she is given. The Highland Community College commit does a little bit of everything for Derby softball, and her confidence has skyrocketed this season.
During her junior season, Portela’s main role was to be a pinch runner for the pitcher or catcher Trinity Kuntz and scored 14 runs. Portela transitioned from a starting utility player for the junior varsity squad to the first runner off the varsity bench. The basepaths were where she felt the most comfortable and where she could help the team the most last season.
“I never doubted that I belonged on varsity, but I did not have a lot of confidence in myself last year at the plate, but base running was a role that I felt very comfortable in,” Portela said. “I know my capabilities when I run. I am very smart on the bases and confident in my team.”
Last season, Portela carried a decent bat for the Panthers in 16 plate appearances finishing with a .375 on-base percentage and three RBIs. After putting in some time in the weight room and in head coach Christy Weve’s weightlifting class, Portela has started to drive the ball with a high exit velocity.
“I would say out of the four years here, straight hitting has not been my strength. I have always been a slapper or a dragger,” Portela said. “Weve has really put some confidence in me this year, and that support has helped me out a lot.”
In 2023, Portela has produced her best high school season with a .316 batting average, .422 on-base percentage, nine RBIs and 14 runs.
Portela is one of five lefty batters for the Panthers, but she isn’t a natural southpaw. She switched when she was 10 years old for the purpose of drag bunting and slapping to move runners and put herself in a position to get on base.
“Batting left-handed helps, especially for the faster girls like myself, Loren Sweat, Kyler Demel and Karlie Demel,” Portela said. “Just being two steps closer to the base, even though we are all fast, just helps out a lot, especially to get on base.”
According to coach Weve, Portela brings her own unique style of play to the Panther roster and is a player that will take on any role to help the team win.
“Sara is a feisty player. She has a lot of energy, and she is a true team player,” Weve said. “She will do anything I ask her to do without questioning it…She has a great attitude, is a good leader and it is hard to find players like that.”
In August of 2022, Portela announced her commitment to Highland Community College. Portela said she has been interested in the recruiting process since she was in second grade, going to camps, showcases and playing club ball. The coaching staff reached out to her, and she saw that they were some of the most supportive coaching staffs she had ever seen.
“Committing to Highland last summer was a big stress relief,” Portela said. “Recruiting is definitely stressful, and I just feel confident knowing that the Highland staff is looking forward to me being there. It is nice, and I can focus on the now and not have to worry about next year.”
As the Panthers prepare for another postseason run, Portela is determined to keep her confidence up and do whatever she can to help the team compete for a state title.
“I would say that I really need to not doubt myself,” Portela said. “I have been really good with my confidence and my biggest problem with how I play is confidence, so I know I need to keep the confidence I am playing with now into the postseason.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
