Sara Portela

Sara Portela was a key base runner for the Panthers last season, but has had her best offensive year this spring, including nine RBIs and 14 runs scored so far this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

When Sara Portela is not on the field, you can still hear her supporting her teammates in the dugout. Whether at the plate, in the field or the dugout, Portela always embraces whatever role she is given. The Highland Community College commit does a little bit of everything for Derby softball, and her confidence has skyrocketed this season.

During her junior season, Portela’s main role was to be a pinch runner for the pitcher or catcher Trinity Kuntz and scored 14 runs. Portela transitioned from a starting utility player for the junior varsity squad to the first runner off the varsity bench. The basepaths were where she felt the most comfortable and where she could help the team the most last season.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.