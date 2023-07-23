Dax Benway 1

Dax Benway (10) celebrates a title by biting the plaque— a tradition of Derby High School Football. Benway was a three-time state champion at Derby High School and went to play football at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. This season, Benway will be a graduate assistant for the Rangers. 

 FILE

Dax Benway is a football guy through and through. He comes from a long legacy of football coaches and played at the next level at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. This season, Benway swapped the helmet for a visor as a grad assistant for Ranger football. 

Benway had a solid career as a Panther with three state championships. It was a rough stretch at NWOSU, but he persisted amid a career of losing seasons, including a canceled season in 2020. After last season, where the Rangers went 1-10, the full coaching staff was dismissed. Benway was nearly out the door when now Rangers head coach Ronnie Jones called Benway to his office.  

0
0
0
0
0