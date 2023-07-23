Dax Benway is a football guy through and through. He comes from a long legacy of football coaches and played at the next level at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. This season, Benway swapped the helmet for a visor as a grad assistant for Ranger football.
Benway had a solid career as a Panther with three state championships. It was a rough stretch at NWOSU, but he persisted amid a career of losing seasons, including a canceled season in 2020. After last season, where the Rangers went 1-10, the full coaching staff was dismissed. Benway was nearly out the door when now Rangers head coach Ronnie Jones called Benway to his office.
Jones presented Dax with a football, framed jersey and asked if Benway wanted to come back and play because he had eligibility remaining. He considered it, but when the possibility of becoming a grad assistant was suggested, Benway loved the idea. The next day he set up the meeting with Jones and the rest was history.
Benway said it was a tough decision to hang up the cleats, but he felt like it was time to move into a new chapter in his football career and is content with his decision.
“The decision was very tough,” Benway said. “I had been playing football for a very long time, but whenever I couldn’t give my all for the game that is when I felt like I shouldn’t be playing the game. It was tough, but I am content with my decision. I couldn’t be happier with the spot I'm in.”
Benway always felt a passion for coaching, and he comes from a family that has had six football coaches. At Derby, he felt influenced by his position coach Eric Hendrick to continue to pursue coaching. Benway said Hendrick helped build his work ethic and pushed him to be better, which is what he wants to do for other people.
A vast majority of the Derby coaching staff that coached Benway are still on the sidelines for the Panthers on Friday nights. Benway said head coach Brandon Clark sets a good example for what a head coach should do and the product shows on the field.
“I have been able to take bits and pieces from all my Derby coaches,” Benway said. “They are all tremendous coaches and even better people, which is what you want in a coaching staff.
There is a new culture forming at NWOSU under the direction of the new coaching staff. Benway said that there is a lot of excitement around the program again, which has been contagious for the entire coaching staff. Benway said that it has been fun being a part of the change on the coaching side and he can contribute to building the culture because he still knows a lot of the current players.
At NWOSU, Benway is overseeing the tight end and fullbacks. It is a completely new side of the ball for him, but he said that he is up for the challenge. His biggest goal for the room is make his players such vital pieces to the offense that the offensive coordinator can’t take them off the field.
As a defensive back by trade, Benway brings a defensive mindset to the room, which can be helpful in providing insight into what defenses might try to do to stop his players, and how to prepare for it.
“I have a defensive mind with a defensive background,” Benway said. “I know what defenses are going to do to certain things that is where I can help out a lot. I think I can step in and get our guys to a point to be able to run what we want to run well.”
Benway said he is ecstatic for the 2023 season to roll around and believes the Rangers can turn it around after only seven wins in the last three full seasons.
“We have been at the bottom of the totem poll in the Great American Conference the last few years, and I did a lot of losing in my career at NWOSU,” Benway said. “I truly believe that this new coaching staff can turn things around and we can get back to playing competitive football.”
As Benway begins his coaching career, Derby will always hold a special place in his heart. He said he wouldn’t be opposed to finding a way back to Panther football in the future.
“If after these two years, Derby has any coaching spots available you will find my name in that application pool,” Benway said. “[Derby] is where I want to be. That is my home, and I just want to continue to win in Derby green.”
