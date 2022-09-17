Week 3 bishop carroll

Dylan Edwards (2) and Colton Reudy (16) celebrate an Edwards touchdown run. Edwards scored five touchdowns and Reudy caught one in the 45-38 win over Bishop Carroll on Sept. 16 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Ball on your own 15-yard line. 44 seconds remaining in a tie ballgame and two timeouts. Few coaches would look at that scenario and feel like they have a chance to win in regulation. But not many coaches have a player like Dylan Edwards at their disposal.

The offensive line provided the hole, the wide receivers paved the way and Edwards capitalized to score an 85-yard, game-winning touchdown for Derby to defeat Bishop Carroll 45-38 on Sept. 16. It was the fifth touchdown of the day for the Notre Dame commit and nearly all came when the Panthers needed to shift the momentum.

PHOTOS: Derby defeats Bishop Carroll 45-38

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.