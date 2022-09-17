Ball on your own 15-yard line. 44 seconds remaining in a tie ballgame and two timeouts. Few coaches would look at that scenario and feel like they have a chance to win in regulation. But not many coaches have a player like Dylan Edwards at their disposal.
The offensive line provided the hole, the wide receivers paved the way and Edwards capitalized to score an 85-yard, game-winning touchdown for Derby to defeat Bishop Carroll 45-38 on Sept. 16. It was the fifth touchdown of the day for the Notre Dame commit and nearly all came when the Panthers needed to shift the momentum.
“I was shocked the coaches called that play with 44 seconds left,” Edwards said. “It showed the coaches just believed in the offense. The lineman opened up the big hole, and I just took off from there.”
The Panthers needed another boost early in the second half after the Golden Eagles capitalized on an interception to hold a 24-14 lead. Edwards delivered with a 92-yard kick return to keep the game within three at 24-21.
“That kickoff return was huge,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Our guys did a good job blocking. It takes all 11 guys to get to the end zone, but Edwards is a special runner.”
The Panthers started to come alive after being held to just scoring 14 points in the first half. Edwards capitalized on an interception by Miles Wash for a 30-yard score to give the Panthers a 28-24 lead.
Derby had a chance to create some separation after an interception by Gavin Pfannenstiel put the Panthers back in the red zone, but the Panthers had to settle for a field goal and left the door open for the Golden Eagles with a 31-24 lead.
Bishop Carroll ended the third quarter with a 70-yard run by quarterback Jackson King to the nine-yard line and tied the game with a one-yard score early in the final quarter of play.
The Panthers responded again with an eight-yard touchdown run by Edwards to take a 38-31 lead with 6:29 remaining.
King led his team into the red zone, but the Panther defense stepped up to get a turnover on downs at the Panther eight-yard line with four minutes remaining.
The Derby offense was forced to punt, and Bishop Carroll quickly drove down the field with a 14-yard touchdown run by King to tie the game at 38 apiece with 54 seconds remaining.
After the Edwards 85-yard touchdown, King created plays to give Bishop Carroll a chance late in the game. The defense held strong to seal the win for the Panthers.
King was a constant threat with his legs and arm as he recorded four rushing touchdowns on the day and kept drives alive with big passes to wide receiver Tate Blasi. But the Derby defense came up with big moments against King and was able to make an impact when it mattered the most.
“In that last drive, the emotions were really high, we know we needed to get a stop, and we just executed,” Wash said. “The quarterback is a great, very versatile on his feet and throwing. He could really do it all, which was good competition.”
The Panthers found success early passing the ball as the Bishop Carroll defense was determined to stop Edwards up the middle after he scored easily on Derby’s opening drive of the ballgame. Quarterback Brock Zerger connected with junior Colton Ruedy in big situations in the first half, including an 11-yard touchdown.
“Colton had a great night,” Clark said. “We kind of knew he was just by the practices he had this week. He and Brock were connected; the same goes for Travon Rose. Our offensive coaching staff put together a great game plan.”
Clark said the team took a big stride in their preparation throughout the week and the tight matchup was a good test for the team.
“We knew it would come down to the last play, so I’m proud of our kids,” Clark said. “It was just a fun game to prepare for and coach. The kids and coaches were into it, which is what high school football is all about.”
