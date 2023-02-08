Clark bowling

Sophomore Evan Clark became vital to the boys varsity bowling lineup and led all Derby bowlers with a 14th-place finish at the Great Plains Invitational on Jan. 28.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Bowling competitively takes more commitment than someone might realize. There are certainly more minute skills that Wii Sports bowling doesn’t require. It takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes to make an impact on a varsity roster.

Evan Clark has made a massive jump in his score in his sophomore year and was the top Derby bowler with a 14th-place finish at the Great Plains Tournament on Jan. 28.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.