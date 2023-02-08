Bowling competitively takes more commitment than someone might realize. There are certainly more minute skills that Wii Sports bowling doesn’t require. It takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes to make an impact on a varsity roster.
Evan Clark has made a massive jump in his score in his sophomore year and was the top Derby bowler with a 14th-place finish at the Great Plains Tournament on Jan. 28.
Clark was a junior varsity bowler in 2022 and averaged 195 per game. This season, his score skyrocketed with a 25-pin jump in his game average.
It was a bowling-filled summer for Clark. He started lessons at Seneca Bowl and competed in three different leagues. Over time, he progressed and became a key contributor for the varsity squad.
“The season has been really good,” Clark said, “I feel like I have taken a big step from last year. I put in a lot of work during the offseason, which is starting to pay off, so it has been fun.”
Head coach Brent Cunningham knew Clark worked significantly on his game in the offseason but really saw the difference at tryouts prior to the opening meet.
“[Clark] came out in tryouts and set the bar pretty high,” Cunningham said. “He’s really starting to take off right now.”
Finishing frames and maintaining focus has been the key for Clark this season. He emphasized that playing a steady game and cleaning up the pins on the second shot for spares have helped increase his score. Clark has also learned to take advantage during breaks on long tournament days to keep his focus sharp.
“I just have focused on myself, taking good shots and picking up spares,” Clark said. “Missed spares are killer to your game, so I have just been trying to make good shots to get those. I know that I need to just focus on my bowling and not worry about what the guy next to me is doing.”
The Panthers took third place out of 32 schools at the Great Plains Invitational Bowling Tournament. Clark led Derby shooting a 662 series, including a team-high 276 in his opening game. It boosted the entire team’s confidence at the midway point of the season prior to the rapidly approaching postseason.
Derby also opened the second half of the season with a home triangular win on Jan. 31, where Clark finished fifth overall behind teammates Colby Hedden and Tyler Huffman. Hedden took first, while Huffman finished as the runner-up.
With only two seniors in the regular varsity lineup, Derby bowling is already preparing the next possible core, which is encouraging for coach Cunningham.
“We are really young right now with two seniors, three sophomores and one freshman on varsity, so they are gelling pretty well,” Cunningham said. “It is exciting to have that many young people to have for a few more years.”
Derby will get a hint of “home alley advantage,” as all of the postseason events will be held locally. The AVCTL-I Meet will be at Seneca Bowl on Feb. 17, where Clark took lessons. The regional meet will be held at West Acres Bowl, while state is slated to be hosted by North Rock Lanes. The Panthers will bowl five events at North Rock before the state meet on Feb. 24.
“Our athletes bowl at all of the Wichita area bowling alleys, so we will go into the postseason and have a grasp on the environment,” Cunningham said. “It is nice and can be an advantage for us.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
