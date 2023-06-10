Chadwick

Bryan Chadwick brings 32 years of coaching experience to Lady Panther basketball. Chadwick was named the head coach for Derby girls basketball in late May 2023. 

Bryan Chadwick has always been a student of basketball, and there isn’t much he would rather be doing than coaching. Chadwick is bringing 32 years of coaching experience to Derby girls basketball after being introduced as the new head coach in late May after Dan Harrison announced his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 basketball season. 

Despite being a lockdown guard in high school, he didn’t find much consistent time on the court at Wichita Heights. He took that time to dive further into the strategies of the game. It didn’t take long for Chadwick to develop a passion for coaching. He started at the Wichita Hoop-it-up Academy, coaching for free just to get his foot in the door. 

