Bryan Chadwick has always been a student of basketball, and there isn’t much he would rather be doing than coaching. Chadwick is bringing 32 years of coaching experience to Derby girls basketball after being introduced as the new head coach in late May after Dan Harrison announced his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 basketball season.
Despite being a lockdown guard in high school, he didn’t find much consistent time on the court at Wichita Heights. He took that time to dive further into the strategies of the game. It didn’t take long for Chadwick to develop a passion for coaching. He started at the Wichita Hoop-it-up Academy, coaching for free just to get his foot in the door.
Even for the most skilled coaches, opportunities come while simply being at the right place at the right time.Chadwick got his first opportunity after returning to his alma mater as a custodian. While there, he got to know the head girls basketball and current head coach at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Lane Lord.
As Chadwick and Lord’s friendship developed, the two shared insights of the game. Chadwick made his first impression when he gave Lord an inbounds play to run against a press defense, which worked. From that point on, Chadwick worked on the girls basketball coaching staff at Heights for seven years. During that span, former Derby head coach Jodie Karsak had a stint on the Lady Falcon staff at Wichita Heights. Chadwick later moved to the boys team as an assistant with Joe Auer, and together the Falcons won four of the program’s seven state titles.
In 2014, Chadwick got his first high school head coaching gig with Wichita Northwest girls basketball. It was a great learning experience for him in those four years, but another opportunity came his way. He got a chance to coach two of his sons at Derby North Middle School.
“That was great trying to figure out how to run my own program at Wichita Northwest,” Chadwick said. “As it worked out, I got a great opportunity to coach two of my boys, Cooper and Gavin, at Derby North. It has been a wonderful place for me.”
Once the hiring at DHS was official, Chadwick wanted to hit the ground running to start building the culture and familiarity with his players in the short time over the summer. The Lady Panthers learned pieces of the new system through a camp in early June.
“The camp went really well,” Chadwick said. “Last year, only 23 girls tried out, and we had 37 girls for camp, so we saw the jump in numbers there. Then, we brought in intensity and aggressiveness, and the girls really responded well.”
The focus of the summer has been setting a tone for the upcoming season and learning the new system and the talents of the players. Most of the learning process has simply been by being in the gym through camps or through summer league.
“We want to be able to teach what we want to run and just go out and play,” Chadwick said. “A lot of the summer is about just getting to know each other. We want to get to know the team and build a relationship where we can move forward because if they believe in me and I believe in them, there is nothing we can’t do.”
The identity of a tenacious defense is going to be a continued element of Lady Panther basketball under Chadwick. The defensive aspect of the game and the ability to generate offense from a stingy, aggressive defense will remain crucial.
Building a culture around Lady Panther basketball is key for Chadwick, who teaches leadership courses at Derby North. Chadwick said he wants to continue the family-oriented culture by creating a unit that supports each other and brings energy on the sidelines.
“Culture is huge for me, so I am all about learning about my kids and learning how we can all get better,” Chadwick said. “I want to create an atmosphere where they are safe, feel the love for the sport and for them, and want to create a family.”
Chadwick said he is excited about the opportunity to lead the Lady Panther program and has a passion to help his players become better on and off the court.
“It is part of our journey as coaches; to help our athletes get better in basketball and as people,” Chadwick said. “If we can do that, we are going to build a program that people can be proud of, which is what we want to do.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
