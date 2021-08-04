It is hard to keep pace with Dylan Edwards, both on and off the field. The junior running back has made a name for himself in his young career at Derby High School.
After finishing his sophomore campaign with 1,833 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards, and 28 total touchdowns as a mainstay on the varsity level, it didn’t take long for colleges to start paying attention to the speed and elusiveness of Edwards.
The offers began to trickle in following the 2020 state championship game. Power Five colleges, including Kentucky, Minnesota, Arizona, Kansas State and Kansas, have given Edwards an offer. Having several options after his first full varsity season creates a comfortable place to be with two years of high school football left to play.
“I think it is a blessing,” Edwards said. “I know other kids want to be in my position, and I am very humble about it. Hopefully, I can remind everyone why I have these offers and prove myself again this year.”
College visits have been a massive part of his summer, with tours all over the country, including trips to Notre Dame, Minnesota, North Texas, Arizona and Iowa State.
During these college visits, Edwards has been getting advice from D-I coaches on how to improve heading into his junior season.
“These coaches are giving me pointers to make my game better,” Edwards said. “They tell me to keep working on my blocking, speed, and just making myself a better player by working hard every day. I am just trying to perfect my game, and hopefully it will show this season,” he said.
Getting to see college-level coaches in a different setting and building relationships is essential for Edwards, who is in the first of many cycles of visits.
“It’s always great getting to meet the head coaches,” Edwards said. “I have had great conversations with them, and they tell me what I can do for their team. It is just a blessing to talk to the head coach and my position coaches to build relationships.”
These trips have not been just meetings with coaches; there have been fun opportunities that come along with these visits.
“I love trying on jerseys,” Edwards said. “I’ve gotten to hold the Heisman trophy, talked to former and current players from some schools. I’ve played video games with coaches while on these visits. It is all about having fun and building relationships.”
Edwards also got the opportunity to talk with some college players like Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and K-State running back Deuce Vaughn to get some insight about their respective programs.
“Robinson and Vaughn are good guys, and they told me about their team and how they were being used,” Edwards said. “I feel like I can be a great addition to any of the colleges I have gone to.”
He has plenty of time to make a decision, and with recruiting guidelines, he will be receiving a lot more phone calls with coaches come September, but Edwards is not going to rush his decision.
“Only time will tell – I know that if it feels right, it feels right,” Edwards said. “After September, college coaches can fully contact me first, so after that, I will know who wants me the most, so I am just waiting for that time, and whatever happens will happen.”
Despite all the attention, Edwards is still focused on keeping the state football championship streak at Derby alive.
“I am just working on bringing another championship back to Derby,” Edwards said. “Hopefully we can get our fourth straight, but I am just excited about what the future holds.”
