Annette Castillo

Annette Castillo is taking over as the leader as center back this season and is the lone returning starter for the defensive backline for the Panthers. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Annette Castillo came into the first practice of the season for Derby soccer thinking she would continue her role as one of the starting outside backs. As head coach Paul Burke was setting up the possible lineup, the senior Castillo started to realize she would be taking over at center-back and be tasked with bringing together a quartet of defenders that had never played together into a unified backline. 

Fortunately for Castillo, she had been working primarily as a center back in her club season and was able to gain confidence in keeping the defensive unit organized. The Newman University commit got out of her comfort zone and became a vocal leader on the field. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.