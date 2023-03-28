Annette Castillo came into the first practice of the season for Derby soccer thinking she would continue her role as one of the starting outside backs. As head coach Paul Burke was setting up the possible lineup, the senior Castillo started to realize she would be taking over at center-back and be tasked with bringing together a quartet of defenders that had never played together into a unified backline.
Fortunately for Castillo, she had been working primarily as a center back in her club season and was able to gain confidence in keeping the defensive unit organized. The Newman University commit got out of her comfort zone and became a vocal leader on the field.
“It took a while to get used to being the last line of defense and always communicating,” Castillo said. “I really had to get out of my comfort zone because I am a more shy person, but I felt like I started to gain more confidence.”
Throughout the offseason, Castillo was determined to improve for the high school season and worked on her overall skills, ability to see plays develop, speed and strength. Castillo said she spent time in the offseason in the gym working to get better.
Taking a leadership role has been a new adventure for Castillo this season and she knew she would have to step up and become one of the primary leaders of the team. Castillo said it was a brand new role to be a key voice on the team.
“I knew I had to be a little more vocal and learn how to be more vocal,” Castillo said. “In past years, I always felt like I wasn’t able to do it because I wasn’t the older player. It has been a whole new experience.”
Castillo is the lone senior in the defensive four and has been a key piece in keeping the backline organized in the opening week
of the season. The Panthers have freshmen Lexi Schott and Harper Wintz starting in the back alongside Neveah Bowman, who is also making her first varsity starts.
The unit has some familiarity as Schott and Wintz came in with chemistry because the two play on the same club team together. As the unit has started to get time playing together, the confidence and chemistry is starting to build.
“The first game was nerve-racking,” Castillo said. “I am used to playing outside back but being in the back and having to control everything was a new experience, but I think we are starting to figure it out.”
The Panthers went 1-1 in the opening week of the season with a 2-0 loss to Wichita Northwest on March 21 and a 12-0 win over Wichita West on March 23. Derby made a pair of mistakes in the opening game that led to goals, but the coaching staff believes the team made improvements.
“We knew the Wichita Northwest game was going to be tricky,” Burke said. “Playing against an older team, we played well. We just made a couple of mistakes, and they capitalized on them. But, overall, I was impressed with the opening week.”
The Panthers got more work getting used to playing together in the game against Wichita Northwest, and the coaching staff was pleased with how Castillo led the defensive unit.
“Annette is our leader in the back, and she did a great job keeping our players organized,” Burke said. “We saw that we have plenty of talent, but the inexperience is there.”
The defensive unit got more minutes playing together, but the offense got the focus in the 12-0 first-half win over Wichita West on March 23.
Eight different players tallied a goal, including a four-goal game by senior Aubrey Potts. Freshman Lilly Emmerson opened her high school career scoring account with a pair of goals in the opening three minutes of the game. Burke said it was a big confidence boost heading into the Titan Classic Tournament.
at Wichita West (March 23)
DERBY 12 x - 12
W. WEST 0 x - 0
D: Wintz from Cunningham, 8’ D: Potts from Thompson, 13’
D: Bourgeois from Potts, 14’
D: Potts (3) from Willoughby, 18’ D: Potts (4), 18’
D: Cunningham from Tovar, 21’ D: Schultz from Wintz, 28’
at Wichita Northwest (March 21)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
