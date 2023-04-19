Hayden Carrillo has built quite a tennis resume since he started playing less than two years ago. The junior was a state qualifier for Dodge City in 2022 before moving to Derby in the summer. This year, Carrillo has become a key player for Derby as one half of the top doubles duo on the team.
Carrillo moved to Derby over the summer, about a week before the start of the school year. He didn’t know much about Derby but was familiar with the tennis program because he is a self-proclaimed “tennis nerd.” Carrillo has kept an eye on some of the top programs around the state.
As a sophomore at Dodge City, Carrillo went out for tennis because it seemed like a fun sport, but once he stepped foot on the court, he was hooked. As a self-taught player, he brought in his natural ability and took third at regionals.
Carrillo’s sophomore season came to an end after an early exit at the state tournament, but he was pleased with his performance in his first year and was determined to get better.
“The state tournament was a fun experience and very eye opening,” Carrillo said. “You really got to see all the talent from across the state. From there, I started watching more tennis and taking lessons.”
After the state tournament, Carrillo was invested in the sport and worked on adopting skills from players he watched, including Roger Federer. Carrillo said Federer was one of his favorite players to watch, and he adopted the one-handed backhand of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.
“In watching Federer, I chose to adopt his one-handed backhand style,” Carrillo said. “You have more reach with it, and you can add more topspin than you can with a two-handed backhand.”
In his tennis lessons, Carrillo has also added a kick serve to his repertoire, allowing him to get the most possible topspin on the serve and surprise an opponent with the amount of movement off the serve.
Carrillo was on the court throughout this past fall, trying to improve and get to know his new teammates at Derby. Entering the season, he thought he would be playing more singles but has seen success playing doubles with senior Isaak Bowman. The two meshed instantly on the court, and the duo has a 13-2 record this season.
“Going into the season, I didn’t know if I was going to do singles or doubles,” Carrillo said. “But then in the first tournament, me and Bowman played doubles, and it was instant chemistry from there. From the moment we were on the court together, it felt like we had been playing doubles together for years.”
Carrillo has ironed out his skills on the court at a rapid pace but has had to overcome the mental aspect of the sport. Bouncing back from a tough loss or a set can be a challenge to overcome and that can snowball quickly, but Carrillo has learned to respond positively after a loss.
“Tennis is such a mental sport, so the best thing you can do is make your bad day a good one,” Carrillo said. “That is one of the biggest things that I have learned because most kids are at the same level, but that mental aspect can be a slippery slope. Luckily, Bowman is good at that and helps me.”
The doubles team of Bowman and Carrillo will be the top team for the Panthers heading into the postseason. The duo is feeling confident they can make a run at the state tournament, and Carrillo wants to help Bowman end his high school tennis career with some hardware.
“The biggest goal right now is helping Isaak achieve his goals because it is his senior year,” Carrillo said. “I want to help the team in any way that I can. I want to place at state. I think we have the ability to do so.”
