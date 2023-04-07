Canfield

Addy Canfield pitched a combined 12 innings in the doubleheader with Salina South on April 6 and allowed one hit. The Panthers swept the series with a 6-0 win in game one and 10-0 victory in game two. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Addy Canfield allowed one hit across a combined 12 innings in a doubleheader sweep over Salina South on April 6. Derby shut out the Cougars 6-0 in game one and had a nine-run sixth inning to take game two by a 10-0 run rule.

Canfield gave up only one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts with two walks in the win in game one and allowed only one baserunner in game two with six strikeouts.  

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.