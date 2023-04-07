Addy Canfield allowed one hit across a combined 12 innings in a doubleheader sweep over Salina South on April 6. Derby shut out the Cougars 6-0 in game one and had a nine-run sixth inning to take game two by a 10-0 run rule.
Canfield gave up only one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts with two walks in the win in game one and allowed only one baserunner in game two with six strikeouts.
“(Canfield) was awesome in the circle for us,” head coach Christy Weve said. “She came in and threw well, and our defense was great. I feel like we played a complete doubleheader.”
It was a pitcher’s duel to start game one as Araceli Rivas struck out eight Derby batters and one hit through the first three innings of the game.
Rivas totaled 11 strikeouts in six innings of work but was tabbed with six runs, four earned on seven hits with two walks.
“It took us a few innings to break through and lay off the rise ball,” Weve said. “It took us a few innings to get there, but once we started to lay off the rise ball, we were able to draw walks. When you get runners on, then good things happen."
Derby broke the deadlock with a three-run fourth. With two on and two outs, Karlie Demel put the Panthers on the board with an RBI single. Chloe Enslinger scored two with an RBI double to left.
Kyler Demel led off the fifth with a double and came around to score on a Canfield single. to start another three-run inning. Trinity Kuntz made it a 5-0 ballgame with an RBI single, and Loren Sweat gave Derby a 6-0 lead, scoring on a wild pitch.
Canfield retired the next three Cougar batters in order. Ava Boden tossed a scoreless seventh in relief with a strikeout to seal game one.
Karlie Demel hit a two-run triple can came in to score on an error to cap a nine-run inning for the Panthers, which ended the game-two sweep. Canfield pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.
With the same starting pitchers taking the circle in game two, the Panthers pounced on Rivas early in the second inning. Derby had the bases loaded with two outs when Madi Grady started the scoring by drawing a full-count walk. It was the first of three RBIs for Grady, who went two-for-two with a walk. After two straight singles to start the sixth, Grady hit a two-run single, giving Derby a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers kept the line moving and took advantage of Salina South mistakes. Canfield hit a two-run double, but the Panthers managed to score two runs off an error and a dropped third strike before Karlie Demel ended the game.
vs. Salina South (April 6, Game one)
S. SOUTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 0
DERBY 0 0 0 3 3 0 X - 6 7 2
2B: Ky. Demel, Enslinger (DRBY)
RBI: Enslinger 2, Ka. Demel, Canfield, T. Kuntz (DRBY)
vs. Salina South (April 6, Game two)
S. SOUTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 X - 0 0 3
DERBY 0 1 0 0 0 9 X - 10 8 0
RBI: Grady 3, Canfield 2, Ka. Demel 2 (DRBY)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
