battery

Addy Canfield (left) and Trinity Kuntz have been teammates for several years and have become a key unit for Panther softball. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby softball’s primary battery has a little more chemistry than most high school teams. Junior ace Addy Canfield and three-year starting catcher senior Trinity Kuntz have an extensive history of playing together and have developed a strong bond since meeting as neighbors nearly 14 years ago. 

The two have played on the same teams together off and on throughout the years, as Canfield played a year up with Kuntz a few seasons. The two actually swapped positions in the early stages of their careers, which has worked out well. Canfield moved from behind the plate to the circle while Kuntz became a viable asset framing pitches at catcher, and the rest was history. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

