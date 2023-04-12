Derby softball’s primary battery has a little more chemistry than most high school teams. Junior ace Addy Canfield and three-year starting catcher senior Trinity Kuntz have an extensive history of playing together and have developed a strong bond since meeting as neighbors nearly 14 years ago.
The two have played on the same teams together off and on throughout the years, as Canfield played a year up with Kuntz a few seasons. The two actually swapped positions in the early stages of their careers, which has worked out well. Canfield moved from behind the plate to the circle while Kuntz became a viable asset framing pitches at catcher, and the rest was history.
“We played together a lot, but somewhere in the middle, we just flipped,” Kuntz said. “I have always had a good arm, so they moved me to catcher. I just fell in love with being behind the plate. I’d say it has worked out pretty well.”
The two continued to develop solid chemistry on and off the field, which created an easy transition as the duo started high school softball. The 2021 season was the first season of varsity ball for both as COVID-19 canceled Kuntz’s freshman season.
Canfield worked her way into the varsity pitching staff while Kuntz established herself as the starting catcher. As a freshman, Canfield tossed 30.1 innings and went 3-2 on the season with 27 strikeouts. That chemistry has proven to be beneficial for the duo and allows them to communicate throughout the game.
“The chemistry is important. If you are not comfortable (with your batterymate) or you don’t have a good bond, you might not be on the same page all the time,” Kuntz said. “With us, if I am struggling or vice versa, we encourage each other.”
The two are focused competitors but have the ability to calm each other down, using inside jokes to relieve some of the stress. Before every inning, the two fist bump and say “shake n’ bake,” inspired by the movie “Talladega Nights” as a way to keep things light before the upcoming defensive inning.
In 2022, Canfield and Kuntz had breakout seasons for the Panthers. Canfield went 9-1 in 66 innings with 70 strikeouts, while Kuntz was third on the team in RBIs with 25 on the year. That confidence has carried over into this season.
The two even committed to their respective schools this summer but will be nearly seven hours apart. Kuntz committed to West Texas A&M University, and Canfield committed to play at McLennan Community College. Even though the duo might be going separate ways, they are excited to see the other thrive.
“It is awesome. Addy was the first person I told when I committed, and she did the same,” Kuntz said.
“We are each other’s biggest fans on and off the field,” Canfield added. “We just support each other through everything.”
The duo is taking in one more season as team- mates, and it has gotten off to a hot start for the battery. Canfield has a 6-0 record with 38 strikeouts and four earned runs as of April 6, which includes a six-inning no-hitter.
There is still a long way to go in the “last dance” season for the battery, and Kuntz said her biggest goal for the duo is to play their style of game and do whatever they can to help the defense win ballgames.
The duo knows they need to keep up a positive mindset and composure to set the tone for the rest of the team.
“Out of everyone, we are the two that everyone can see anywhere on the field,” Canfield said. “If our body language is bad, they will feed off it, so keeping that positive mindset is important.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
